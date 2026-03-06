The quiet luxury of listening: A guide to premium headphones

You’ll understand what luxury really means when you discover headphones priced in the thousands. Before Audio Technica Singapore invited me to the launch of its flagship ATH-ADX7000 open-air (or “open-back”) dynamic headphones, I had no idea such expensive models existed. There’s even a five-figure model I was lucky enough to try out – more on that later.

For those unfamiliar with the difference, open-back headphones are designed to let air move freely through the ear cups. This means sound travels both in and out through the back of the speakers, allowing you to hear your surroundings and vice versa – for example, you might catch snippets of nearby conversations. Many premium headphones use open-back designs because they deliver a more natural, clearer sound, making music seem more lifelike. However, some users may find the bass less pronounced than with other types. Because these headphones are more exposed, they can be more fragile and need careful handling to avoid damage from moisture or dust. As a result, most are used for home listening.

Closed-back headphones, by contrast, have sealed ear cups that trap sound inside and block more external noise. This makes them ideal for listening in public or on the go. While they may not sound as spacious or natural as open-backs, they provide better isolation from outside noise.