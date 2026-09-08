Why a Singapore bar imports around 900kg of ice from Japan every year

In the historic Japanese city of Kanazawa, craftsmen painstakingly shape and slice blocks of ice destined to chill negronis in some of the world’s trendiest bars.

The men work for Kuramoto Ice, a century-old company in Ishikawa on the Sea of Japan coast and one of dozens of Japanese firms producing ultra-clear, premium ice.

This luxury product, believed by those in the industry to melt more slowly than regular blocks, is a staple of Japan’s cocktail culture.

But its popularity is also spilling over to bars abroad, from the United States to Australia, who pay as much as 200 yen (US$1.25 or S$1.62) per cube.