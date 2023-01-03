At private resort Ani Thailand, the magical experiences extend far beyond its grounds

It’s almost dinnertime. We’ve been sipping cocktails on comfy cream sofas, the salty breeze caressing our sun-kissed cheeks. After an afternoon of picnicking on a secluded cove, feeding swimming monkeys off our longtail boat, and recovering from the magical sun-soaked day in the comforts of our rather extravagant villas, I am hungry. Again.

But our host ushers us away from the drinks sala and towards a row of seats arranged by the shore. “You are going to love this!” she says, before a Lycra-clad Caucasian man begins clapping in the dark, encouraging us to do the same. We comply impassively, not particularly enthusiastic about this pre-dinner call for audience participation.

Dragon (say “drah-gone”), for that is this fire performer’s name, gets to it. He twirls batons of fire with the kind of grace typically reserved for Cirque Du Soleil. He progresses to flaming nunchakus (I later learn that these metal chains lit at both ends are really called ‘poi’), which he wields with such speed that the fires appear like bright wheels in the dark. Then he is spitting mouthfuls of kerosene at his fire fingers (think Wolverine with candelabra hands) whose flames explode into the sky, a testament to the propulsive power of the diaphragm beneath his slight frame.