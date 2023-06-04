Wake up to one of Penang Hill’s most spectacular views from the restored Eythrope bungalow

As with most elevated areas during the colonial era, Penang Hill was used as a hill station for British officers and expats to escape the tropical heat. The first bungalows on Penang Hill were simple structures until the funicular railway was completed in the 1920s. This caused a sharp increase in residential development, including Eythrope, built by Edward Bulford and one of the first modern residences to appear on the Hill.

Eythrope was commandeered by the Japanese during the Second World War and then taken over by military authorities after the liberation of Penang by Allied forces in 1945 until Bulford returned to reclaim it. In 1951, Bulford sold Eythrope to the current owners, who kept it in the family as a private retreat. Now, the latest generation of this family has decided to open the bungalow up for those who yearned to experience one of the best views on Penang Hill, overlooking the city of Georgetown and beyond from its rooms.

Blessed with a unique location on Penang Hill, Eythrope sits at the edge of the hill slope, perched over lush trees and rich biodiversity. A two-storey heritage bungalow, the building structure was in sound condition, well-kept and maintained by a full-time caretaker, but to prepare it for its new role, the owners got in touch with Bee Eu Tan. A multiple award-winning architect who has made a name for herself in the field of adaptive reuse of heritage buildings in her native Penang and beyond, Tan is the founder of BETA (BEu Tan Architect), which to date, has taken home eight design awards from PAM (Malaysian Institute of Architects) for that category.