A slice of Puglia comes to East Coast Parkway in Singapore by way of chef Mirko Febbrile

In restaurants around the world, the food of Puglia often takes a back seat to the noble gastronomy of Tuscany, Rome and Naples. Pugliese cuisine, after all, embodies the epitome of home cooking — an art of resourcefulness, ingenuity and simplicity. As chef Mirko Febbrile puts it, “Waste not, be creative, and don’t complicate it”.

He should know, since it is exactly the cuisine he will be serving at his much-anticipated new restaurant Fico, which opens May 18 under the auspices of the Lo & Behold Group, who are behind popular establishments like Odette, The Coconut Club, and Le Bon Funk. The gorgeous new space, tucked along the Bayshore end of East Coast Parkway, is Febbrile’s love letter to his native Puglia.

Home to some of the most gorgeous towns in Italy — from the charming bleach-walled alleyways of Lecce to the pebbly coves of Polignano a Mare — Puglia is a rustic wonderland steeped in dusty pink sunsets that fall upon yawning masseria (traditional farm complexes), rustling olive groves and stone walls cast in golden evening light. Febbrile saw the reflections of these distinctive elements as soon as he set eyes on this slice of beachside park halfway across the world in Singapore.

“Doesn’t this remind you of the trulli,” he cooed, pointing to the circular skylight above the kitchen. Trulli are the quaint dome-shaped limestone dwellings of Alberobello, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Puglia’s south that he’d taken me on a tour of last November when I visited his hometown of Bitonto.