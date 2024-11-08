A peek inside Raffles London at The OWO, where Winston Churchill once directed the war effort

Have you ever noticed how hotels of a certain age and size like to use the word ‘grand’ when talking about themselves? For instance, their lobbies are always grand. Their suites are grand and spacious, the bathrooms opulently appointed. The architecture of the building is grand and historical, yada yada yada.

Not surprisingly, very few of these hotels ever actually live up to their over-inflated hype.

And yet, even before Raffles London at The OWO (aka Old War Office) opened in 2023 – apparently, London’s biggest building project since the Olympics in terms of manpower – it was obvious that ‘grand’ barely began to describe the 76,000 sq m complex of 120-room hotel, 85 residential apartments, 16-seater private cinema, nine restaurants, three bars, and wellness facilities.