Raffles Sentosa Singapore to open on Mar 1, now taking booking enquiries
The hotel is Singapore’s first all-villa resort and the country's second Raffles property.
It is one of Singapore’s most hotly anticipated hotel openings of the year and now, Raffles Sentosa Singapore has announced that it is taking booking enquiries for stays, weddings and events, as well as spa and dining experiences ahead of its Mar 1 opening.
This is the country’s first all-villa property, marking a new chapter for the Raffles brand, which was founded in Singapore in 1887 with the debut of the iconic Raffles Singapore.
News on the arrival of a second Raffles hotel in Singapore was first announced back in 2019. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was originally slated to open in 2022.
Raffles Sentosa Singapore is nestled within 100,000 sq m of tropical greenery on Sentosa Island, perched on a hilltop and surrounded by lush gardens.
“Raffles Sentosa Singapore will be an enchanting sanctuary, where nature, heritage, and wellness come together with the legendary traditions and world-class hospitality of the Raffles brand to create truly unforgettable experiences,” said Cavaliere Giovanni Viterale, cluster general manager of Raffles Sentosa Singapore and Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa. “The resort will also offer the perfect setting for private retreats, family gatherings, and celebrating significant milestones.”
Designed by influential studio Yabu Pushelberg, the property will feature 62 villas, ranging from 210 sq m for a one-bedroom pool villa to 650 sq m for the four-bedroom Royal Villa. Every villa comes with a private pool and outdoor terrace, with views of the lush landscaping courtesy of floor-to-ceiling windows.
Wellbeing will be a key focus at the property, with a spa housed in a converted heritage landmark with 13 treatment rooms. Other highlights include two state-of-the-art ballrooms for weddings and events, the largest of which can accommodate up to 400 guests.
Dining is another highlight of the hotel. There will be five restaurants and lounges, showcasing a diverse array of cuisines. At the resort’s signature Empire Grill, guests can savour authentic Italian cuisine with a modern twist, while Royal China will feature refined Cantonese cuisine.
Guests can indulge in a Japanese omakase experience at Hashida, and the signature Raffles Afternoon Tea at the Raffles Room. In a nod to the speakeasies of the past, the Chairman’s Room will offer a refined selection of whiskies, cognacs, as well as fine wines and champagnes by the glass. Guests may also opt to dine al fresco by their private villa pool, in the resort’s lush gardens, or on a secluded stretch of Tanjong Beach, directly accessible from the resort.