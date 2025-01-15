Raffles Sentosa Singapore to open on Mar 1, now taking booking enquiries

It is one of Singapore’s most hotly anticipated hotel openings of the year and now, Raffles Sentosa Singapore has announced that it is taking booking enquiries for stays, weddings and events, as well as spa and dining experiences ahead of its Mar 1 opening.

This is the country’s first all-villa property, marking a new chapter for the Raffles brand, which was founded in Singapore in 1887 with the debut of the iconic Raffles Singapore.

News on the arrival of a second Raffles hotel in Singapore was first announced back in 2019. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was originally slated to open in 2022.

Raffles Sentosa Singapore is nestled within 100,000 sq m of tropical greenery on Sentosa Island, perched on a hilltop and surrounded by lush gardens.