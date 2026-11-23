Ralph Lauren brings the romance of an American lakeside retreat to Singapore with its Holiday Experience
An ice-skating rink, a seasonal ice cream sandwich, personalised embroidery, a wreath-making bar and more – Ralph Lauren makes Christmas 2026 extra special with its Holiday Experience at Marina Bay Sands.
Icy lakes, snow-dusted pine trees and rustic timber cabins – an American lakeside retreat in winter is the sort of setting that feels lifted from a Hallmark Christmas film. You won’t, however, have to travel across the globe to experience its magic and romance. Ralph Lauren is bringing the spirit of the season to Singapore with its Holiday Experience at Marina Bay Sands.
Running until Dec 26, the experience offers a chance to step away from the bustle of daily life and focus on what matters most this Christmas: spending time with loved ones, making meaningful connections and embracing the joy of giving.
The magic begins on the ice rink, where you can lace up your skates and glide against the Marina Bay skyline until Dec 26. It’s not every day that tropical Singapore gets a taste of this quintessential winter tradition, and Ralph Lauren brings a touch of rustic charm to the experience.
It’s not a festive celebration without a little indulgence, and the Ralph’s Coffee Trike offers a seasonal treat. This year, the exclusive Ralph’s Coffee Ice Cream Sandwich features creamy vanilla ice cream nestled between chocolate cookies shaped like Ralph’s Coffee cups. The dessert can be purchased at Ralph’s Coffee at Marina Bay Sands and redeemed at the pop-up until Dec 26.
For gifts with a personal touch, a custom embroidery service lets you personalise selected Ralph Lauren products with hand-stitched details, transforming wardrobe staples into one-of-a-kind keepsakes. Whether you’re adding initials or a meaningful detail, each embroidered piece reflects the craftsmanship for which Ralph Lauren is known. The service will be available from noon to 8pm, from Nov 26 to Nov 29.
In true Ralph Lauren fashion, Christmas calls not only for well-dressed guests but also for well-appointed homes. The Wreath Making Bar lets you create your own festive wreath with seasonal decorative touches, giving you a handcrafted keepsake to adorn your home throughout the season.
You can also capture a festive memory at the Adirondack Portrait Studio, where you can take home a portrait inspired by an American lakeside retreat. Meanwhile, the Holiday Postcard Atelier offers vintage-style postcards for writing heartfelt messages to loved ones.
Advance booking is required for selected activities, including the wreath-making sessions and portrait studio. Visit the Ralph Lauren Holiday Experience website for more information and reservations.