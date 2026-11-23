Icy lakes, snow-dusted pine trees and rustic timber cabins – an American lakeside retreat in winter is the sort of setting that feels lifted from a Hallmark Christmas film. You won’t, however, have to travel across the globe to experience its magic and romance. Ralph Lauren is bringing the spirit of the season to Singapore with its Holiday Experience at Marina Bay Sands.

Running until Dec 26, the experience offers a chance to step away from the bustle of daily life and focus on what matters most this Christmas: spending time with loved ones, making meaningful connections and embracing the joy of giving.