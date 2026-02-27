Where to break fast this Ramadan: 7 places for iftar with family and friends
Gather with friends and loved ones over a sumptuous meal during this holy Islamic month.
It’s the sacred month of Ramadan, when Muslims fast from dawn to sundown before sitting down for iftar, the meal that breaks their day-long fast. This special meal centres around family and spirituality, cultivating gratitude and empathy for the less fortunate while fostering personal reflection.
Below are some of the best spots to break your fast at.
21 ON RAJAH
The flavours of Bali take centre stage at 21 On Rajah this Ramadan (from S$70++ per adult), served in collaboration with executive chef Wisnu from Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort and Spa. From now till Apr 5, diners can choose from a rotation of 40 Balinese dishes, including bebek betutu (spiced duck slow-roasted in banana leaves), be siap basa guling (spit-roasted chicken), kambing panggang sambal goreng (whole-roasted lamb with spicy shallot and tomato sambal), and es cendol. The best part: lunch is one-for-one, while at dinner, one diner eats free when you come in a group of four.
ASIAN MARKET CAFE
Asian Market Cafe’s halal-certified Ramadan buffet, running from Mar 3 to Mar 30 (S$98 per adult), opens with dates and a dedicated iftar station featuring refreshing salads like tomato and cabbage tabbouleh, baba ghanoush, and a mixed herb salad with walnuts and pomegranate. Local and regional dishes make up the rest of the ample spread, including a laksa station, satay grilled to order, and hearty mains like chilli crab with mantou and ayam masak lemak chilli padi. From Mar 21 to Apr 30, the spread shifts to a celebration of Eid al-Fitr, spotlighting India’s culinary diversity. Highlights include Lucknowi murg pulao, butter chicken, prawn kadai, and meen moilee.
CAROUSEL
Royal Plaza On Scotts’ buffet restaurant goes Peranakan for Ramadan, offering a spread of familiar favourites nightly until Mar 31 (from S$92++). Tuck into ikan pari kuah lada (spicy stingray in a tamarind-spiked gravy), nasi ulam, wagyu assam pedas, and itek sioh, then round off your meal with Nonya kueh and durian pengat, of course.
CUBA
Chef Nazrin SY has revived his home-based business for Ramadan, dishing out his popular nasi ulam sets over three weekends. Priced at S$75 (feeds two people), each set comes with nasi ulam, ayam percik buah keluak, burnt ends curry, and either smoked barbecued wagyu rib, crying tiger wagyu brisket, or ikan sumbat cencaru, depending on which weekend you order.
GYUSEI GYUKATSU
Iftar is a great excuse to visit this newly opened halal-certified gyukatsu steakhouse, which uses high-quality A5 wagyu imported from Japan (BMS 11–12) and premium cuts from Australia (BMS 3+). Every cut of beef is first sous vide, then lightly coated in panko before frying so that they are tender within and crisp without. Gyukatsu sets here are accompanied by a selection of 10 condiments, including yuzu kosho, kimchi, ponzu radish and sansho pepper. Among the menu highlights are A5 Japanese ribeye gyukatsu (120g, S$29) and A5 Japanese tenderloin gyukatsu (120g, S$79). With only 24 seats in the restaurant, reservations are highly recommended.
MUTIARA SEAFOOD
Mutiara Seafood’s iftar set menus offer good value for money, whether you’re dining as a couple or in a larger group. Sets start from S$78 for two, which will get you crispy fried baby squid, Jimbaran grilled prawns, chicken corn soup, chilli crab sauce with sliced mantou, garlic fried rice with silver fish, and chilled aiyu jelly with fresh fruit. Prices scale up to S$188 for four people, S$258 for six, and top out at S$698 for a group of 10.
STRAITSKITCHEN
At this well-loved buffet restaurant, the Ramadan feast ($98++ per adult) begins with The Date Bazaar, where an assortment of premium dates, dried fruit and Middle Eastern sweets has been laid out to mark the breaking of the fast. A selection of mezze and barbecue specialities, such as udang bakar (grilled prawns), grilled beef with green chilli sauce, and kambing panggang (grilled goat) follow, before you explore the soup and shawarma stations set up exclusively for the Ramadan buffet. Naturally, there is plenty more on the menu, from local favourites to seafood on ice. On Mar 20 (dinner) and Mar 21 (lunch and dinner), more elaborate feasts that include an indulgent dessert showcase are on offer to mark Hari Raya Puasa.