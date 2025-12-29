Rang Mahal reinvents itself in Singapore with a more casual, next-gen concept

When Rang Mahal moved from its first location at the former Imperial Hotel to a grander space at the Pan Pacific Singapore in 2000, it unwittingly created a blueprint for modern Indian dining in Singapore. Its degustation menus, wine pairings, lavish buffets, and level of service were an anomaly for miles.

Twenty-five years later, the restaurant has taken another leap in the opposite direction. Riding the shifting currents of Singapore’s dining scene, Rang Mahal terminated its lease at the Pan Pacific Singapore and recently moved to a more intimate space in the lobby of the Naumi Hotel, which belongs to its owners.

“We came into Naumi because we felt we were not being relevant there [at the Pan Pacific]. We started in our own hotel in 1971,” said owner Ritu Jhunjhnuwala of the restaurant’s first location. “So, I think it’s a great blessing that we are back in Naumi, our own hotel.”