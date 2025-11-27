Johnnie Walker’s couture collaboration with designer Olivier Rousteing and other rare whiskies for collectors

Couture Expression is followed by Couture Blend, the second and final release in the collaboration.

Timed to coincide with Rousteing’s 40th birthday in September, the Couture Blend is another deeply personal, limited edition whisky blend comprising 1,500 individually numbered crystal decanters worldwide. Of which, only 39 bottles will be available exclusively across Marina Bay Sands and The Whisky Distillery, each priced from S$3,700.

Walker selected 10 whiskies from the Johnnie Walker Vault, including several of at least 40 years to mark Rousteing’s milestone – which he describes as “entering a new chapter with wisdom, freedom and serenity”.

Walker then layered them with experimental and rare whiskies to create an interesting tension of flavour and styles. From the vault she selected ghost whiskies from long-closed distilleries such as Port Dundas and Caledonian that tell a story of tradition, heritage and rarity and melded them with more trailblazing ones from the ’80s and ’90s such as Benrinnes, Cragganmore and Cameronbridge. And finally, contemporary expressions from the last two decades including malts from Cardhu, Roseisle and Teaninich.

“In this special blend, I leaned into whiskies that push the boundaries of flavour, just as Olivier pushes the boundaries in couture,” said Walker. “I chose rare malts from Roseisle, which have been matured in ex-wine casks for the luscious fruity and tropical flavours, a spicy chocolate malt experiment from Teannich for tonka chocolate notes, and a special ghost cask from Port Ellen for a unique cloak of smoke. Blending these with the classic flavours associated with Johnnie Walker has resulted in something completely singular, which I hope captures Olivier’s spirit as he enters his fourth decade,” she elaborated.

To complete this showcase blend, Rousteing also designed The Couture Flask – a jewel-like refillable flask that holds 10ml of the luxury scotch, taking whisky consumption from dram to dramatic with a US$500 couture-style object of art available exclusively in London.