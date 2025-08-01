Raise a glass to SG60 celebration: Singapore’s 60th birthday sparks exclusive whisky and Cognac launches
From Martell’s 60-Year-Old Cognac to a whisky trilogy from Japan, SG60 inspires rare spirit drops for Singapore’s 60th anniversary.
As Singapore pulls out all the stops to celebrate its 60th birthday — from commemorative medallion sets to bespoke stamps, pop-art exhibitions, and themed dinners — some of the nation’s top names in the world of spirits have joined the revelry.
Leading alcohol distributors, local whisky bars, and international brands have launched exclusive collectables to commemorate six decades of remarkable growth. From rare bottlings to uniquely designed packaging inspired by local culture and heritage, these spirited creations offer a distinct toast to Singapore’s progress.
MARTELL UNVEILS AN EXCLUSIVE SINGAPORE-INSPIRED DROP
French Cognac maker Maison Martell has dug deep into its historic reserves to create a special limited-edition 60-Year-Old Cognac in honour of Singapore’s milestone.
Martell’s connection with Singapore dates back to 1871, when the first shipment of Martell Cognac arrived in the country. An archival ledger from a London supplier, dated Nov 3, 1871, documents the shipment of 200 cases. The consignment was routed via Kallenbach & Kemig to Poisson & Co, based in Singapore. At the time, the price was recorded as 21 shillings per bottle, equivalent to approximately £158 (US$211; S$271) in today’s money.
“In crafting this Cognac, I sought to create a blend as emblematic as Singapore can be,” said Christophe Valtaud, the ninth Cellar Master at Martell, in a press release. “It has a unique power worthy of the finest and rarest eaux-de-vie from the Founder’s Reserve.”
The Cognac is drawn from the Founder’s Reserve — a collection of the house’s rarest eaux-de-vie, aged in casks and demijohns — explained Master Blender Aldrick Dehec.
Dehec was in town to launch the “once-in-a-generation collectable”, making it one of the most exclusive releases in Martell’s history.
“The youngest eaux-de-vie in this bottle is from 1965, making it 60 years old. Others are over a century old,” he shared.
Only 12 bottles are produced, each housed in a handcrafted case fashioned from refined oak wood and enhanced with engraved gold-coloured metal — reflecting both the modern elegance of Singapore and the timeless artistry of Maison Martell.
The decanter is a work of art in its own right, paying homage to Singapore’s national flower, Vanda Miss Joaquim, etched in 19-carat gold on the Baccarat crystal decanter. The delicate artwork is complete with vines and grapes, evoking the sun-drenched vineyards of Cognac.
Each bottle is priced at S$45,000 and is available exclusively to members of Le Cercle by Pernod Ricard.
WHISKY BARS COLLABORATE ON EXCLUSIVE SG60 BOTTLINGS
Inspired by the momentous occasion, whisky bars across the island found the perfect reason to collaborate on a limited-edition collection of six single cask whiskies — launched in tribute to SG60.
Led by Khoon Hui, owner of Quaich Bar, and supported by seven other bars — Signature Reserve, The Auld Alliance, Luss Restaurant & Bar, The Writing Club, D.Bespoke, The Single Cask Singapore, and the now-closed ExciseMan Wine & Whisky Bar — the collection spans a diverse range of expressions.
Highlights include a Springbank 20 Year Old matured in a refill port hogshead, a Bladnoch 7 Year Old Oloroso, and an Irish Tipperary 8 Year Old Mezcal Cask, showcasing both regional and cask diversity.
Each bar selected a distillery and cask to pay homage to the deep camaraderie between the Scottish and Singaporean whisky worlds.
The bottlings were completed at the distilleries and labelled with full provenance — including cask number, bottling date, the SG60 commemorative logo, and a personalised note from each distiller.
“Most of these producers rarely do single cask bottlings,” Khoon said. “They made an exception for the Singapore market.”
The set is available for pre-order at S$1,965 through any participating bar.
MALT WINE AND ASIA CURATES A WHISKY TRILOGY
Local distributor Malt Wine and Asia, helmed by Alex Yong, has partnered with Japanese distiller Mars Maltage to produce a commemorative whisky trilogy — exclusively for Singapore’s 60th birthday.
“We wanted to offer a meaningful, Singapore-themed gift for whisky collectors and overseas guests,” said Yong.
The collection hails from Mars Maltage, Japan’s highest distillery, located at 798m above sea level in Kagoshima.
The 2018 Komagatake was aged in first-fill Bourbon barrels and at the Mars distillery, situated at the foothills of Mount Komagatak, while the 2020 Tsunuki was aged in first-fill Oloroso Sherry cask, in Kyushu. Finally, the Tsunuki-Yakushima aged in First Fill PX Cask on Yakushima Island.
“We were very pleased they used a cask from Yakushima, a World Heritage site,” added Yong, who travelled to Japan and personally selected the cask to suit the Singaporean palate.
To complete the tribute, he commissioned Singaporean illustrator Lee Xin Li to design bespoke labels based on his artwork In Our Time. The triptych-style labels each highlight a different layer of Singapore’s evolving landscape.
“The work represents the palimpsest quality of Singapore despite its size: Layers of history, architecture, culture and more, intertwined,” said Lee. “Fast forward to 2025, the layers grew and remain ever more relevant as we celebrate SG60.”
The trilogy was launched at Malt Wine and Asia’s Great Expectation tasting in May and raised S$10,000 for St John’s Home for the Elderly.
The sets are priced at S$1,020 and are available online.