Raise a glass to SG60 celebration: Singapore’s 60th birthday sparks exclusive whisky and Cognac launches

As Singapore pulls out all the stops to celebrate its 60th birthday — from commemorative medallion sets to bespoke stamps, pop-art exhibitions, and themed dinners — some of the nation’s top names in the world of spirits have joined the revelry.

Leading alcohol distributors, local whisky bars, and international brands have launched exclusive collectables to commemorate six decades of remarkable growth. From rare bottlings to uniquely designed packaging inspired by local culture and heritage, these spirited creations offer a distinct toast to Singapore’s progress.

MARTELL UNVEILS AN EXCLUSIVE SINGAPORE-INSPIRED DROP

French Cognac maker Maison Martell has dug deep into its historic reserves to create a special limited-edition 60-Year-Old Cognac in honour of Singapore’s milestone.

Martell’s connection with Singapore dates back to 1871, when the first shipment of Martell Cognac arrived in the country. An archival ledger from a London supplier, dated Nov 3, 1871, documents the shipment of 200 cases. The consignment was routed via Kallenbach & Kemig to Poisson & Co, based in Singapore. At the time, the price was recorded as 21 shillings per bottle, equivalent to approximately £158 (US$211; S$271) in today’s money.