The first designed-in-Singapore wine glasses just won a major international design award

What followed was a meticulous design process over the tiniest of details like the size of the tulip-shaped bowls, the angle of the taper, ultra-thin rims and even the velocity of a swirl. Every element was shaped by a shared obsession to enhance all aspects of wine appreciation from structure and aromatics to flavour clarity.

The goal? To create the perfect glass not just for wine, but for sake, spirits, and even the pickiest sommeliers. “More uniquely, we looked at how to improve torque and velocity, maximise impact aromas and minimise aromatic loss,” said Lu.

This trial-and-error process proved eye-opening. “It really put Kvetna’s production capabilities to the test,” said Florus. The glassmakers produced dozens of nearly identical prototypes — some differing by just a tenth of a millimetre — so the team could fine-tune even the most minute details.

With a mix of admiration and guilt, both Lu and Thoo recalled how the artisans sustained cuts on their hands when working on the ultra-thin rims. “But not once did they ask us to compromise on the design,” said Lu.

Lu also mobilised the 200-strong sommelier community to gather feedback and conduct tastings, ensuring the prototypes held up in real-world settings.

It took four phases of meticulous refinements over a year before the final design emerged. The glasses were then put on trial for two months, undergoing rigorous real-world testing — including washing, cleaning and hygiene checks — before production was greenlit.

The result? The Evolution series, comprising two elegantly proportioned glasses.

The 125ml glass is a universal wine glass, equally adept at showcasing red, white and sparkling wines. At a recent media tasting, many of Singapore’s top food and wine writers expressed genuine surprise at how it enhanced the complexity and nose of the vino.