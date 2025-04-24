The first designed-in-Singapore wine glasses just won a major international design award
SKLO’s Evolution 50 and 125 stemware are this year’s Red Dot Design Award winners. Here’s how a homegrown brand, a sommelier and a centuries-old Czech glassmaker redefined the tasting experience.
It all began, fittingly, over a drink.
About two years ago, several wine industry insiders, including Thoo Lee Ming, founder of homegrown glassware company SKLO, and Gerald Lu, president of the Sommelier Association of Singapore and co-owner of Praelum Wine Bistro, were trading notes (and sips) about the ongoing struggle to find a wine tasting glass that actually met their needs.
What started as casual banter evolved into something far more ambitious — a project that led to the creation of two universal tasting glasses called the SKLO Evolution 50 and 125. This collaboration clinched the 2025 Red Dot Award in Product Design in the tableware category.
This marks the first time a Singapore-designed stemware has received this honour, joining global icons like the Apple iPhone 13 and Maserati MC20 and homegrown design triumphs like the Morning coffee machine and OSIM uPamper 2.
“Let’s design a stemware that we, as professionals, can be proud of,” Thoo declared. “Wine is more than just a drink; it is an experience, and the right glass can elevate that.”
That idea sparked an intense collaboration between SKLO, the Sommelier Association of Singapore (SAS), and Kvetna 1794, a revered Czech glassware manufacturer whose stemware SKLO had been distributing since 2022.
Founded in 1794, Kvetna is one of Europe’s oldest glassworks, known for its exceptional lead-free handmade crystal, crafted using traditional techniques passed down through generations. It has also made collections for several highly regarded drinkware brands.
Kvetna’s master artisans played a key role in bringing this vision to life, hand-blowing and fine-tuning each prototype by eye and feel. “The artisans at Kvetna 1794 have preserved a legacy of fine craftsmanship for over two centuries. This collaboration represents the first time Singapore has made its mark in stemware design by blending their insights with European glassmaking heritage,” said Michal Florus, global sales manager at Kvetna 1794.
What followed was a meticulous design process over the tiniest of details like the size of the tulip-shaped bowls, the angle of the taper, ultra-thin rims and even the velocity of a swirl. Every element was shaped by a shared obsession to enhance all aspects of wine appreciation from structure and aromatics to flavour clarity.
The goal? To create the perfect glass not just for wine, but for sake, spirits, and even the pickiest sommeliers. “More uniquely, we looked at how to improve torque and velocity, maximise impact aromas and minimise aromatic loss,” said Lu.
This trial-and-error process proved eye-opening. “It really put Kvetna’s production capabilities to the test,” said Florus. The glassmakers produced dozens of nearly identical prototypes — some differing by just a tenth of a millimetre — so the team could fine-tune even the most minute details.
With a mix of admiration and guilt, both Lu and Thoo recalled how the artisans sustained cuts on their hands when working on the ultra-thin rims. “But not once did they ask us to compromise on the design,” said Lu.
Lu also mobilised the 200-strong sommelier community to gather feedback and conduct tastings, ensuring the prototypes held up in real-world settings.
It took four phases of meticulous refinements over a year before the final design emerged. The glasses were then put on trial for two months, undergoing rigorous real-world testing — including washing, cleaning and hygiene checks — before production was greenlit.
The result? The Evolution series, comprising two elegantly proportioned glasses.
The 125ml glass is a universal wine glass, equally adept at showcasing red, white and sparkling wines. At a recent media tasting, many of Singapore’s top food and wine writers expressed genuine surprise at how it enhanced the complexity and nose of the vino.
Meanwhile, the 50ml version is designed for tasting pours, thoughtfully scaled to highlight the depth of spirits like cognac, whiskey, sherry and even Asian tipples like sake and baijiu, making it a true multitasker in a sommelier’s arsenal.
For Thoo, the Red Dot win is a validation of the team’s vision. “We are excited to be recognised with such an extensive group of global design alumni. The most recent glassware winner was Josephine by Josephinenhutte, and to be placed alongside such a renowned designer and brand is spectacular.”
He also sees it as a nod to Singapore’s growing role in global design. “Singapore has been advocating itself as a centre of excellence for design over the past one to two decades. We are proud to be part of this value chain — using design to differentiate, elevate our brand position, and bring something new to consumers and the industry.”
We will raise our Evolution glasses to that. Bottoms up.