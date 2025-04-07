New all-suite luxury hotel The Laurus at Resorts World Sentosa to open in Q3 2025

A new luxury hotel at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) is set to debut in the third quarter of 2025. From May 2025, travellers and staycationers can book stays at The Laurus, Singapore’s first The Luxury Collection-branded resort.

The Luxury Collection is a brand under Marriott International. Other luxury Marriott brands include JW Marriott, St Regis, The Ritz-Carlton and Edition. According to the Marriott website, The Luxury Collection is “a curated ensemble of the world's most iconic hotels that truly define their destinations”.

The Laurus, which replaces Hard Rock Hotel, is nestled at the edge of a lush tropical forest. The five-storey hotel offers 183 elegantly appointed suites. Other facilities include courtyard spaces, a function room for intimate events and ceremonies, an outdoor swimming pool and spa, bar and an all-day dining concept restaurant.