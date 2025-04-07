New all-suite luxury hotel The Laurus at Resorts World Sentosa to open in Q3 2025
The Laurus, a Luxury Collection Resort under Marriott International, will offer a total of 183 suites.
A new luxury hotel at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) is set to debut in the third quarter of 2025. From May 2025, travellers and staycationers can book stays at The Laurus, Singapore’s first The Luxury Collection-branded resort.
The Luxury Collection is a brand under Marriott International. Other luxury Marriott brands include JW Marriott, St Regis, The Ritz-Carlton and Edition. According to the Marriott website, The Luxury Collection is “a curated ensemble of the world's most iconic hotels that truly define their destinations”.
The Laurus, which replaces Hard Rock Hotel, is nestled at the edge of a lush tropical forest. The five-storey hotel offers 183 elegantly appointed suites. Other facilities include courtyard spaces, a function room for intimate events and ceremonies, an outdoor swimming pool and spa, bar and an all-day dining concept restaurant.
The resort is designed by Bangkok-based interior design firm P49 Deesign. Suite options include the Deluxe Suite, Premier Suite, Grand Deluxe Suite and Presidential Suite. Each suite offers “luxurious bedding that promises a restful night’s sleep” and “sleek monochromatic accents that reflect timeless sophistication”, RWS said in a press release.
“Our landmark collaboration with Marriott International to bring the very first The Luxury Collection branded property to Singapore further exemplifies our commitment to redefine luxury guest experiences. The Laurus, a Luxury Collection Resort, embodies the very essence of our ongoing pivot to offer curated destination experiences as part of RWS’ transformational expansion plans," said Tan Hee Teck, CEO of RWS.
"We are thrilled to invite guests to immerse themselves in Singapore’s rich heritage, reconnect with the captivating beauty of Sentosa’s lush flora and fauna while experiencing RWS’ hallmark hospitality, defined by unparalleled sophistication, outstanding quality and innovation,” Tan added.
The Laurus draws inspiration from “Singapore’s storied past and rich cultural heritage”, said Rajeev Menon, president, Asia Pacific excluding China, of Marriott International. It will “celebrate the essence of the city, and we look forward to welcoming global explorers and collectors to experience Singapore’s captivating charm through the lens of our brand,” Menon added.
The new hotel is part of RWS’ efforts to refresh its offerings in a competitive tourism landscape. Two additional hotels will also be added to RWS’ stable of six hotels, which currently includes Crockfords Tower, Equarius Hotel, Equarius Villas, Hotel Michael, Hotel Ora and The Laurus.
In March 2025, RWS announced plans to debut a new premier lifestyle cluster, Weave, in the second half of the year. Weave will offer a collection of over 40 lifestyle and premium brands, including several new-to-Singapore culinary concepts.
These include patisserie Maison Pierre Herme Paris by Pierre Herme, Middle Eastern street food concept WeWa and two dining concepts by Michelin-starred chef Paul Pairet – an ice-cream parlour and French kitchen featuring grilled meats.