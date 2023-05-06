Why it’s time to revisit these newly renovated hotels in Southeast Asia

Like a scene straight out of a picture-perfect K-drama, there was our private beachfront banquet table, dreamily decorated with twinkling lights. Strategically positioned downwind, a hearty barbecue had been set up, where all manner of delectable delights ranging from juicy sausages and pork chops to freshly harvested corn and peppers were being grilled to perfection.

And before a cynical ‒ we mean well-travelled ‒ jetsetter starts pointing out that beach barbecues are par for the course at just about any luxury resort, know this: Most of the food we were eagerly anticipating had either been grown or processed right on the hotel’s grounds.

Indeed, the Conrad Koh Samui, has been slowly but surely reinventing itself as a farm-to-table travel destination for foodies, complete with one of the largest hotel-run organic farms in the region as well as an in-house butchery.