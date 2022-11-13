Revisiting familiar Hong Kong favourites: From iconic hotels to celebrated restaurants

Although there's undoubtedly an historic friendly rivalry, few cities can match Singapore and Hong Kong when it comes to a cultural bromance.

The countless connections between the two Asian powerhouses, as well as the regularity with which we used to fly from one to another, meant that the pandemic has been especially hard on the special relationship.

But now that Hong Kong has moved to a '0+3' quarantine - with rumours afoot that this will change before long to 0+0 - there hasn't been a better time than now to plan a trip back.

Not only that, the city is at its seasonal best in the autumn and even allows Singaporeans to break out their winter wardrobe as temperatures drop.

So to get you back in the Hong Kong swing of things, here are some of the iconic destinations and eateries that we can't wait to experience once again as we rekindle our love for the +852.