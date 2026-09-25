Yellowface author RF Kuang shares 5 Taipei spots beyond the usual tourist trail

When the novelist RF Kuang spent two months in 2023 in Taipei for an intensive Mandarin course, she found herself inadvertently sketching the outlines of a new novel. Her grandfather had recently died, and she was keeping a diary. “I was trying to remember as many details and document the texture and flavour of what grief felt like,” she said in a video interview.

Those entries became the raw material for her novel Taipei Story, which follows Lily Chen, a 19-year-old Chinese American contending with mistranslation and bereavement during a summer in the city.

A doctoral candidate in East Asian languages and literatures at Yale, Kuang has built a devoted following for her meticulously researched novels about language, empire and power. Taipei Story is her seventh novel and her second work of literary fiction after her 2023 publishing-world satire Yellowface. It returns to the questions of identity and belonging that have long animated her work.