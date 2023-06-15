These are the rice dumplings you’ll want to try this year

The Dragon Boat Festival or Duan Wu Jie (it falls on Jun 22 this year) is intrinsically about honouring the legend of Qu Yuan, a renowned poet and elder statesman of ancient China who, heartbroken by the turmoil and corruption of his homeland, dramatically cast himself into its depths. His supporters tossed rice dumplings into the water and beat drums on boats to create a spectacle that would divert the attention of underwater scavengers from his body. And just like that, rice dumplings have become the dominant symbols of the festival, with each year bringing newer and more novel creations among the classics we love. Here’s a selection to look forward to this year.

HAI TIEN LO