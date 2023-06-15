These are the rice dumplings you’ll want to try this year
New, novel, classic — this year’s selection of rice dumplings does not disappoint.
The Dragon Boat Festival or Duan Wu Jie (it falls on Jun 22 this year) is intrinsically about honouring the legend of Qu Yuan, a renowned poet and elder statesman of ancient China who, heartbroken by the turmoil and corruption of his homeland, dramatically cast himself into its depths. His supporters tossed rice dumplings into the water and beat drums on boats to create a spectacle that would divert the attention of underwater scavengers from his body. And just like that, rice dumplings have become the dominant symbols of the festival, with each year bringing newer and more novel creations among the classics we love. Here’s a selection to look forward to this year.
HAI TIEN LO
The nation’s collective love for Sichuan hotpot means it was only a matter of time before it inspired a rice dumpling. And here it is: A Sichuan Mala Chicken Rice Dumpling (S$20) from Hai Tien Lo. Squirrelled within its pyramid of glutinous rice is a filling of Sichuan-spiced chicken thigh, black fungus and lotus root. The Nonya Dumpling (S$17) gets its own riff with pulut hitam (black glutinous rice) encasing the classic filling of pork, candied melon and mushrooms.
PEACH BLOSSOMS
The classic Premium XO Cantonese Rice Dumpling (S$58) at Peach Blossoms is so large that it’ll feed four people, the perfect size for sharing with your nearest and dearest. The vegetable version (S$48) is packed with veggies and herbs that include cordyceps flowers and morel mushrooms, with a hit of black truffle. Rare is a Hakka-style rice dumpling, here made with pork belly (S$28.80), which makes it to this year’s line-up along with a Hokkaido Sweet Lava Rice Dumpling (S$20.80), filled with Hokkaido sweet potato custard wrapped in butterfly blue pea rice.
RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA
Every year, Resorts World Sentosa dreams up a set of unique dumplings created by its stable of restaurants. This year, Peruvian Chinese restaurant CHIFA! joins the line-up with its Peruvian Duck Juane Dumpling, a hearty parcel packed with roast duck and purple potatoes, and infused with South American spices. Feng Shui Inn’s contribution is an Eight Treasures Foie Gras dumpling, while Ocean Restaurant combines inspirations from land and sea with its Chicken Dumpling with Scallop and Chouchenn (a form of mead). Also in the set are Syun’s Japanese Truffle Crab Dumpling and Soi Social’s Thai Sweet Potato and Coconut Dumpling. Available till Jun 22 for S$128; order three days in advance.
SHANG PALACE
Red bean and mochi are a classic combination, this time beautifully parsed in dumpling form at this one-Michelin-star restaurant. New to Shang Palace this year is the 20-year Tangerine Peel Red Bean Lava Rock Rice Dumpling (S$17.90) by executive chef Daniel Cheung. The tangerine peel-infused red bean paste is enveloped in a delicate mochi dough and then wrapped in a mix of glutinous rice and rock rice, the latter a variety of rock rice grown in the mountains bordering Nepal and China prized for its high nutritional content. The red bean paste oozes out when the dumpling is cut into, hence the lava element in its name. Available till Jun 22; order two days in advance.
SUMMER PAVILION
The highlight at this popular Michelin-starred restaurant is the hefty 600-gram Hong Kong-style rice dumpling (S$35) that heaves with a filling of roast duck, roast pork, dried scallops, dried shrimps, salted egg yolk, mushrooms, lotus seeds, chestnuts and green beans. Available for dine-in or takeaway till Jun 22; order two days in advance.