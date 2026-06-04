Where to buy rice dumplings in Singapore for Dragon Boat Festival 2026

It’s not your imagination. Rice dumplings are getting bigger by the year. If you’re embracing the spirit of sharing, it may be worth reaching for a jumbo dumpling, which offers a higher filling-to-rice ratio while accommodating larger morsels of premium ingredients. Peach Blossoms’ Premium XO Cantonese Rice dumpling (S$69.80), for one, is stuffed with everything from abalone and Kurobuta pork belly with fermented bean curd to dried oysters, smoked duck, roasted pork, Hong Kong sausage and XO sauce. Dine at the restaurant and you can enjoy the Blazing Pig Trotter rice dumpling (S$139, about 1 kg), which comes encased in a clay shell that’s broken tableside with the restaurant’s signature flourish. Only a tad smaller, at 600g, Wah Lok’s Truffle Abalone and Conpoy dumpling (S$32.80) comes with generous chunks of abalone and Japanese conpoy, along with roasted duck, pork belly, mushrooms and salted egg yolk, laced with a touch of truffle oil. Presented as a rectangular pillow, Crystal Jade’s Jumbo-sized Hong Kong-style Jinhua Ham and Conpoy rice dumpling (S$24.80) is wrapped first in reed leaves, then again in a large lotus leaf for amplified fragrance, which might just be why it’s a hit year after year.

MEATLESS MARVELS