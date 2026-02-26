Is the Ritz-Carlton Luminara a yacht or a ship? Either way, it’s peak pampering at sea

There is a particular moment early on my cruise on the Ritz-Carlton Luminara when I realise I’ve entirely stopped doing things for myself. The suite has been tidied while I was at breakfast. Not just tidied, but restored to showroom condition, complete with fresh lilies, roses, carnations and eucalyptus. My toiletries have been arranged with the kind of precise mania Marie Kondo would give a standing O – bottles lined up from biggest to smallest, labels facing forward. And when I’d boarded in Singapore, I’d been presented with a stack of thick stationery with gilt calligraphy setting out the daily itinerary on the seven-day voyage to Ho Chi Minh City.

In other words, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, of which the Luminara is the newest, shiny baby, has taken the concept of being waited on hand and foot and elevated it to performance art. The staff – referred to exclusively as ‘Ladies and Gentlemen’ because apparently ‘crew’ sounds too nautical and ‘staff’ too pedestrian – are led by a personal Suite Ambassador, a role that combines butler, mind reader, and fairy godparent in roughly equal measure. Mine offered to unpack my bags on arrival, but I was so embarrassed by the idea of him handling my ratty Muji underwear and worn-out toothbrush, I passed.

The Luminara itself insists it’s a yacht, not a ship, despite being 794 feet long and carrying 452 guests across 226 suites. The branding guidelines are ironclad: guests embark on voyages, never cruises. But one quickly learns not to quibble over terminology when surrounded by this much marble and Bvlgari bath products.