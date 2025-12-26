The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection expands Asia-Pacific cruises from Singapore, Tokyo and Hong Kong

On Dec 23 (Tue), The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s newest superyacht, the all-suites Luminara, launched its Asia-Pacific season with a seven-night round-trip voyage departing from Singapore, including ports of call in Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi, Malacca, Phuket and Penang.

It is the latest cruise brand to launch in Singapore, following the announcement of Disney Cruise Line’s debut of their Disney Adventure ship on Dec 15,2025, which is now postponed to Mar 10, 2026. This adds to the growing fleet of ships operating from Singapore, including Seabourn, Silversea, Royal Caribbean, Dream Cruises and Princess Cruises.

The 794-foot Luminara made its debut in July 2025 and can accommodate 452 guests across 226 suites, ranging from the 294 sq ft Terrace Suite to the mega-opulent 1,047 sq ft Owner’s Suite that includes an outdoor Jacuzzi. There are five dining venues on board serving Italian, modern Asian, Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine, as well as seven bars and lounges.