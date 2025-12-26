The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection expands Asia-Pacific cruises from Singapore, Tokyo and Hong Kong
The brand is the latest addition to the growing fleet of cruise lines sailing through Singapore to tap on a market estimated to reach US$50 billion (S$64.19 billion) by 2033.
On Dec 23 (Tue), The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s newest superyacht, the all-suites Luminara, launched its Asia-Pacific season with a seven-night round-trip voyage departing from Singapore, including ports of call in Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi, Malacca, Phuket and Penang.
It is the latest cruise brand to launch in Singapore, following the announcement of Disney Cruise Line’s debut of their Disney Adventure ship on Dec 15,2025, which is now postponed to Mar 10, 2026. This adds to the growing fleet of ships operating from Singapore, including Seabourn, Silversea, Royal Caribbean, Dream Cruises and Princess Cruises.
The 794-foot Luminara made its debut in July 2025 and can accommodate 452 guests across 226 suites, ranging from the 294 sq ft Terrace Suite to the mega-opulent 1,047 sq ft Owner’s Suite that includes an outdoor Jacuzzi. There are five dining venues on board serving Italian, modern Asian, Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine, as well as seven bars and lounges.
After a season in the Mediterranean, the ship is sailing in the Asia-Pacific with departures from Singapore, Hong Kong and Tokyo, calling on ports such as Seoul, Koh Kood, Da Nang, Shanghai, Nagasaki and Cebu. There are currently over 40 voyages to choose from, with some including chef collaborations and overnight stays in Ritz-Carlton properties. For example, chef Paul Lau Ping Lui of two Michelin-starred Tin Lung Heen at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, and Singapore’s chocolatier Janice Wong of 2am:dessertbar will be on board a 12-night voyage from Hong Kong to Tokyo from Mar 8, 2026, with hands-on masterclasses, food and beverage pairings and specially curated menus. In May 2026, Luminar will sail to Alaksa from Tokyo for the summer before returning to Asia in September 2026.
Launched in October 2022, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection now has three vessels, including the 298-guest Evrima and 448-guest Ilma in its fleet. Each ship is designed to be a floating version of The Ritz-Carlton hotels, complete with art-filled spaces, signature spa treatments, spacious gym and exclusive shore excursions. Every suite is luxuriously and elegantly appointed with a private terrace and floor-to-ceiling windows. A unique feature is the floating platform with a central pool and loungers that are set up at selected destinations for guests to swim in the ocean and enjoy activities like kayaking, paddleboarding and Seabob motorsports.
Speaking at Luminara’s Singapore launch, Patrick Mitchell, senior vice-president of global sales for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, described the ship’s arrival in Singapore as “a milestone moment as we continue to see tremendous global growth potential across Asia”.
He shared: “In a country where the Ritz-Carlton legacy is so deeply rooted, it feels especially fitting for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection to begin its own legacy in Asia, here in Singapore.”
Melissa Ow, Singapore Tourism Board’s chief executive said that Luminara opens “incredible opportunities for travellers to discover Southeast Asia's most captivating cruise destinations, from pristine beaches and vibrant cultures to UNESCO World Heritage sites and culinary treasures, while enjoying the legendary Ritz-Carlton hospitality.”
She said: “Having welcomed 1.8 million passengers from 340 ship calls last year, Luminara's arrival reinforces Singapore's position as Asia Pacific's leading cruise hub and aligns perfectly with our Tourism 2040 vision to pursue quality tourism. Partnering with ultra-luxury brands like The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection enables us to deliver the sophisticated, high-value, highly personalised experiences that discerning travellers seek.”
For more information, go to www.ritzcarltonyachtcollection.com. Fares start from US$8,800 (S$11,287) per guest for a five-night round trip from Bali.