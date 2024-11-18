The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s newest ship Ilma shows why yacht voyages are the next big thing
Besides the breezy suite terraces, we can’t get enough of jumping from ship to sea, the pampering massages, and endless delicious dishes prepared a la minute.
Swanky soirees, tasty meals and gleeful splashes in shimmering seas are the stuff of unforgettable European summer holidays. To experience it with the swish Ilma, the second ship to be launched under The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, sets a very high bar for future cruises.
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection debuted in October 2022 with the 149-suite superyacht Evrima. The second vessel Ilma officially launched in September before which CNA Luxury was on a three-night media preview voyage from Barcelona to Monte Carlo, with an overnight stop in Saint Tropez.
In 2025, the Ilma will embark on itineraries in the Baltic Sea and northern Europe, visiting cities like Amsterdam, Stockholm and Reykjavik. A third ship, the 226-suite Luminara, is launching in July 2025 and will make its way to Asia by year end starting with a 14-night, Singapore to Hong Kong voyage.
At 790 feet, Ilma is comparable or even larger than competitors such as the latest ones under Regent Seven Seas, Oceania and Seabourne. But it has far fewer rooms and one of the highest staff-to-guest ratio (almost 1:1). There are only 224 suites for 448 guests, so it never felt crowded whether I was lounging by the main pool, having coffee at Deck 5’s Living Room, or dining in one of the five dining venues.
The sleek blue-and-white vessel felt like the residence of sophisticated art-loving owners who can’t wait to throw a fun pool party at every chance. Bright and seamless indoor-outdoor spaces are enlivened by pops of colour, varied textures, subtle nautical elements and an extensive ocean-themed art collection ranging from black and white photographs to abstract art installations. The gym is one of the largest and most well equipped I’ve seen, and it includes spin and movement studios and a reformer Pilates machine. However, its mid-ship location means that there are no panoramic sea views — pick Evrima if that’s important to you.
The cool hangout is the Marina on Deck 3, a feature that distinguishes the Ritz-Carlton vessels as private yachts more than ocean liners. Once the boat was anchored off Saint-Tropez, a hydraulic platform was set up and we got to dip in sea waters in a cordoned off pool, sunbathe on inflatable loungers and go kayaking.
Suites start from the smallest 294-sq-ft Terrace Suite to the eight largest 1,033-sq-ft Owner’s Suites located at the ship’s stern. All are sea-facing and come with terraces. Our 409-sq-ft Signature Suite 809 was a haven for its soothing taupe, cream and champagne palette. The Ritz-Carlton touches were there: Marble finishings, understated design with clean lines and plush bedding. The terrace was especially beguiling on open water days. From glorious sunrises to rosy sunsets and cool breezes in between, meditating or napping outside was such a salve to the soul.
The day excursion to the Citadelle de Saint-Tropez, a 17th century fort transformed into an interactive museum, would have been swell if not for the blazing 34-degree Celsius afternoon. Within the fort the air was even more sultry. We persevered until the final spiral staircase to get the panoramic shot of the town and bay, with Ilma anchored in the distance. A round of champagne and canapes at the (also very hot) rooftop of the 89-year-old Hotel de Paris rounded off the tour, after which we couldn’t wait to catch the 10-minute tender ride back to the yacht and into the cool comfort of our rooms.
There are only a la carte options and no buffets in the restaurants. We ate our way through miso cod and lamb racks at pan-Asian Memori, on-point pasta and seafood at Mediterranean restaurant Mistral, juicy burgers and ceviche at Pan-Latin Beach House and an indulgent lobster croissant with scrambled eggs at all-day diner Tides. There are no soggy fries here either — they always came piping hot and crackling. Fortunately, there was American fitness celebrity Amanda Kloots on board to make us shed calories with her upbeat but intense morning workouts.
Food and beverages (including alcoholic ones) are covered in the room price except for the specialty dining at Italian fine diner Seta Su Ilma. The six-course tasting menu is hearty (hello lobster ravioli and wagyu beef ribeye) and best appreciated on a day where this is the only big meal you’ll have. The wine pairing of Italian labels, however, stayed on safe grounds and could afford to be more adventurous.
Treatments at The Ritz-Carlton Spa are an additional cost too, but worth the pretty penny spent to be slathered in Espa and 111Skin essential oils, creams and face masks. I had a relaxing massage with therapist Chengetai, who skilfully eased out the pain points with an essential oil of cloves and rosemary and took the initiative to include some stretching. I wished the doors had better closing mechanisms though; being jolted awake each time one slammed shut marred the otherwise perfect spa experience.
Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s executive chairman and CEO Jim Murren shared that 50 per cent of their guests are first-time cruisers and 20 per cent of future bookings were from guests that have come on board.
Murren said: “We found that there was an unmet market for people who want to enjoy cruising not on the scale of a cruise ship, but in a more intimate experience with the waters and in a bespoke environment. The Ritz-Carlton brand gives the security and comfort that the experience will be at a certain luxury level. The Marina brings the water to your feet. There is a lot more space per passenger so you can be with the people you want yet find your own seclusion on board.” Definitely attractive factors for travellers who want cruise holidays on their own time, space and terms.
Grace Ma is a freelance travel writer.