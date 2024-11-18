The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s newest ship Ilma shows why yacht voyages are the next big thing

Swanky soirees, tasty meals and gleeful splashes in shimmering seas are the stuff of unforgettable European summer holidays. To experience it with the swish Ilma, the second ship to be launched under The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, sets a very high bar for future cruises.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection debuted in October 2022 with the 149-suite superyacht Evrima. The second vessel Ilma officially launched in September before which CNA Luxury was on a three-night media preview voyage from Barcelona to Monte Carlo, with an overnight stop in Saint Tropez.

In 2025, the Ilma will embark on itineraries in the Baltic Sea and northern Europe, visiting cities like Amsterdam, Stockholm and Reykjavik. A third ship, the 226-suite Luminara, is launching in July 2025 and will make its way to Asia by year end starting with a 14-night, Singapore to Hong Kong voyage.