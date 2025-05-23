Rome if you want to: Where to stay and eat in the Eternal City in 2025
As Rome celebrates the special holy Jubilee year, we round up 12 stops worth braving the crowds for.
This year was always meant to be a busy one for Rome. The holy Jubilee — a Catholic event that happens every 25 years — is bringing more attention to what is, perhaps, already the most visited city in the world (35 million tourists annually to be exact).
Who can blame the travellers? Everyone dreams of experiencing the Eternal City at least once in their lives, and even fictional characters like Emily Cooper can’t escape its charms (Emily in Paris Season 5, which airs this year is confirmed to be filmed in both Paris and Rome). From imagining gladiators battling it out at the Colosseum to doing the customary coin toss at the newly restored Trevi Fountain, there’s plenty to do at this open-air museum.
Too much, in fact. The Italians have a saying: “Roma, non basta una vita”, which translates to one lifetime is not enough to experience everything Rome has to offer. So if you only have a few days to visit, make room for the best. Here’s an edit of places to check into and to check out on your next trip.
STAY
Bvlgari Hotel Roma
For the luxury jewellery brand, this isn’t just a hotel; it’s a homecoming to their birthplace, Rome. So it comes as no surprise that they’ve pulled out all the stops when creating their flagship property. First, the location: It’s right on Piazza Augusto Imperatore and set inside a historic rationalist-style building overlooking Caesar Augustus tomb.
Inside, Bvlgari Hotel Roma melds various influences from Art Deco to Mid-century Modern tied together by a subtle yet rich colour scheme of ivory, cashmere and ochre. Impeccably designed by ACPV architects, the international practice of Antonio Citterio and Patricia Viel, it has a serious wow factor but also a welcoming atmosphere that you may not immediately associate with a luxury brand.
You feel the warmth at the lovely Il Caffe by Niko Romito on the ground floor, where locals drop in for an espresso and well-coiffed ladies enjoy a relaxed, reasonably priced lunch. Another spot open to the public is La Terrazza, a stunning rooftop terrace with killer views of Villa Medici, the Tiber and as far as the Janiculum Hill.
As expected, the exclusive guest spaces are a feast for the eyes: From the marble-clad rooms and suites to the chic Bvlgari spa with an emerald swimming pool inspired by ancient Roman baths, you’ll easily feel like an emperor when staying here.
Hotel Eden
If you’re an Emily in Paris fan, you may have clocked that Hotel Eden is where Miss Cooper checks in when she visits Rome in Season 4. Quelle surprise: the hotel has long been a go-to for the style set, thanks to its supreme location close to Via Veneto, a street made famous by the film La Dolce Vita.
Set-jetting or not, there’s a lot to admire about the five-star property. The building that houses Hotel Eden dates back to 1889 — relatively new in Roman terms — but it’s not lacking in grandeur. Decorated with Murano lamps and swathes of Carrara marble, each of the 98 suites has a distinct residential quality inviting you to imagine what it’s like to live here.
One of the biggest draws is its (literal) elevated position, making it easy to take in landmarks such as the Vatican and Il Vittoriano. You don’t even have to stay the night to get a glimpse of the sweeping views: the hotel’s fine dining restaurant, La Terrazza, and the more casual outlet, Il Giardino, are the best vantage points to gaze at Rome's golden-hued landscape.
dorchestercollection.com/rome/hotel-eden
Palazzo Talia
Rome has seen an influx of new hotels over the last year (and more to come in 2025), but there’s no buzzier opening so far than that of Palazzo Talia. Situated right in the heart of Centro Storico (historic centre), the hotel is set in a Renaissance residence close to the Trevi Fountain.
Originally built for a papal secretary then turned into the headquarters of Colegio Nazareno, the 16th century structure has witnessed plenty of historic events, and its new era invites you to write your own story, too. Pass the stone arch and you’re ushered into a world of impossibly high ceilings, lavish frescos, sumptuous colour combinations, and more.
If the interiors feel incredibly cinematic, well, it’s by design. The spaces are created by Italian film director Luca Guadagnino, who directed Challengers and is behind the upcoming remake of American Psycho.
EAT
Roscioli
Ask any insider which place not to miss in Rome and one name will consistently come up: Roscioli. The beloved family operation actually refers to a collection of outlets including the legendary bakery, Antico Forno, which opened in 1824; Salumeria, a gourmet deli and casual restaurant championing the finest artisan products in Italy; and Rimessa, a spacious restaurant with an outstanding wine list (the cellar has over 2,800 bottles).
For lunch, park yourself at Salumeria Roscioli to enjoy a beautiful selection of cheese, cured meats and heartwarming dishes like homemade ravioli filled with Roman oxtail stew and pecorino cheese. At dinner, score a table at Rimessa Roscioli and order celebrated recipes like Tagliolini cacio e pepe and Polpette al sugo e caciocavallo. If you have more time, it’s worth booking one of the immersive food and wine tasting experiences led by their in-house experts.
Armando al Pantheon
This storied establishment run by the Gargioli family since 1961 proves there are authentic restaurants to be found even in the most touristy areas. Located steps away from the Pantheon, this family-owned gem serves up traditional Roman plates and seasonal dishes complemented with a wonderful wine list. Unless you’re Willem Dafoe (who’s apparently a regular and lives near the ancient monument itself), this is not a place you just stroll into. Book ahead or ask your hotel concierge to work their magic to get a guaranteed table.
Orma Roma
Colombia-born chef Roy Caceres is a fine-dining veteran behind one of the most interesting openings in the city — Orma, whose name is an anagram of Rome. The one-Michelin-starred restaurant offers innovative takes on Italian dishes blended with Caceres’ heritage, all presented in a minimalist setting. Seek out his signature Uovo 65° Carbonara, which appears in the bistrot menu; those keen on the full experience should rightfully splurge on the Indelible Traces or Current Traces menu.
Ristorante Angelina a Testaccio
Rome is bursting with trattorias, but few come with such inherent charm as Ristorante Angelina a Testaccio. The restaurant offers a slew of Roman classics — amatriciana, coda alla vaccinara, and saltimbocca alla romana — made with ultra-fresh ingredients, so it hits differently. Nab one of the snug corner tables for a romantic dinner or a relaxed catch-up with friends over delicious fare.
ristoranteangelina.it/en/angelina-testaccio
Ristorante Piatto Romano
Another trattoria to bookmark is Piatto Romano, whose humble interiors belie the bounty of food to be had. Set in the buzzing Testaccio district — a five-minute stroll away from Ristorante Angelina, to be precise — this place is teeming with locals, a sure sign of the quality on offer. Traditional recipes are given a creative twist, so expect dishes like deer tartare seasoned with chopped salted lemons and gin.
Santo Palato
Looking for the right mix of old and new? That’s what you’ll find at Santo Palato, a fresh take on the trattoria set in a retro-style space. Chef Sarah Cicolini dutifully cooks the classics yet interprets it her way. In fact, a yolky carbonara and rich offal dishes were what shot her to fame. As with any good trattoria, the kitchen has chalkboard specials crafted with seasonal produce. Recently featured in World’s 50 Best Discovery, now’s the time to go before it becomes harder to book.
Bonci Pizzarium
If you’re searching for a place to eat near the Vatican, look no further than this pizza al taglio (pizza by the slice) outlet. Founded by Gabriele Bonci (who appeared in Netflix’s Chef’s Table: Pizza), this Roman pizzeria is popular for a reason: Heirloom wheat dough meets amazing organic produce and artisanal meat and cheese. Go for one of the simple, original creations like potato and mozzarella, or a slice of the daily specials (toppings change frequently based on what’s fresh and available). Since you’ll likely have to queue for a while, no one’s going to look twice if you order two slices for yourself.
Seu Pizza Illuminati
Craving more pizza? This contemporary pizzeria in Porta Portese, a stone’s throw away from Trastevere, is worth seeking out. With the motto “in pizza we trust”, you can be sure that they’re serious about their pies here — and they’re not ranked 5th in Italy and 10th globally in the World’s 50 Best Pizza list for nothing. Established by a husband-and-wife team, Seu Pizza Illuminati’s award-winning pizza is made in a wooden oven resulting in a light dough with a lovely crunch that goes perfectly with their tight selection of cocktails and beers.
The Jerry Thomas Speakeasy
Opened in 2010, this speakeasy-style bar is the flagbearer of Rome’s cocktail culture — proven by its consistent inclusion on best bar lists. Though it’s firmly on the map, that doesn’t mean there are no surprises to be had at this renowned Roman watering hole. The cloaks-and-daggers arrival experience is still special: Make a reservation, get the code then off you go to the secret door. Once inside, get ready to savour exquisite cocktails and an old-school vibe that will have you coming back.