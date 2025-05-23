Rome if you want to: Where to stay and eat in the Eternal City in 2025

This year was always meant to be a busy one for Rome. The holy Jubilee — a Catholic event that happens every 25 years — is bringing more attention to what is, perhaps, already the most visited city in the world (35 million tourists annually to be exact).

Who can blame the travellers? Everyone dreams of experiencing the Eternal City at least once in their lives, and even fictional characters like Emily Cooper can’t escape its charms (Emily in Paris Season 5, which airs this year is confirmed to be filmed in both Paris and Rome). From imagining gladiators battling it out at the Colosseum to doing the customary coin toss at the newly restored Trevi Fountain, there’s plenty to do at this open-air museum.

Too much, in fact. The Italians have a saying: “Roma, non basta una vita”, which translates to one lifetime is not enough to experience everything Rome has to offer. So if you only have a few days to visit, make room for the best. Here’s an edit of places to check into and to check out on your next trip.

STAY

Bvlgari Hotel Roma