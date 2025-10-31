Rosewood Hong Kong claims the top spot in The World’s Best Hotels 2025

A new year, a new hotel is named the world’s best in an awards ceremony deemed the “Oscars of the hotel industry”.

Rosewood Hong Kong has officially taken the crown as The World’s Best Hotel 2025 — an incredible achievement for a property that only opened its doors in 2019. Taking pride of place on Victoria Harbour, the 65-storey, 413-key hotel rose two spots from last year to claim the number one title. The announcement was unveiled in a live ceremony hosted by Amol Rajan on October 30 at Old Billingsgate in London, a historic building formerly the world’s largest fish market.

“Thank you to Sonia Cheng who had the vision, and everyone on the team who worked hard for this,” said Angus Pitkethley, Complex Director of Sales and Marketing, who received the award on behalf of the brand. Having been in the top 3 since The World’s 50 Best List first came out in 2023, it’s not surprising that Rosewood Hong Kong finally clinched the prize.

“Rosewood Hong Kong’s positioning as No.1 further consolidates Asia as a leading luxury travel destination for both business and leisure travellers. This year’s list is a true celebration of the very best properties from 22 destinations across six continents, and we look forward to watching and championing the continued growth and success of The World’s 50 Best Hotels in the future,” said Emma Sleight, head of content for The World’s 50 Best Hotels.