The first recorded instance of whisky being distilled in Scotland was in 1494, although it was likely being produced long before that. It makes you wonder: What happens when age-old practices meet innovative experimentation?

Take the example of Royal Salute’s latest offering, the Asia-exclusive 24-Year-Old Cognac Cask Finish. It marks a significant evolution for the brand, arguably the country’s most prestigious and well-aged blended whisky label. In recent years, cognac cask finishes have gained traction among distilleries in Scotland, as they offer an intriguing alternative to traditional maturation methods.

These casks, made from fine French oak, impart rich notes of vanilla, spice, and fruit; as well as aromas that can elevate a whisky's character, transforming a traditional whisky into something extraordinary. The trend is fuelled by consumers’ increasing appetite for experimentation and diversity in their drinking experiences. As whisky producers explore innovative cask finishes, they can craft spirits that resonate with both connoisseurs and casual drinkers alike.

The 24-Year-Old Cognac Cask Finish is a testament to this trend, a nod to the ever-evolving palate of whisky lovers across the globe. It also showcases the brand's willingness to push the limits of whisky production without forsaking its storied heritage.

As the brand’s first cognac cask-finished whisky, it follows other novel cask finishes, such as the 26-Year-Old Amarone Wine Cask Finish, and the first-fill bourbon and first-fill rye casks employed in the 21-Year-Old Miami Polo Edition.

Royal Salute, for the uninitiated, was established in Speyside in 1953 as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation. The brand, created by Chivas Brothers, is named after the 21-gun salute fired in her honour during the ceremony. To produce a blend fit for a queen, the makers used whisky from the Strathisla Distillery, spiritual home of Chivas and one of the oldest working distilleries in the Scottish Highlands, dating to 1786.

From then on, to set itself apart from the competition, the distillery focused on crafting exceptional whiskies aged for a minimum of 21 years. This rich history serves as the foundation for every bottle produced by Royal Salute. In the 71 years since, the brand has embraced its heritage while evolving with changing consumer preferences.

For Royal Salute, the introduction of innovative expressions like the 24-Year-Old Cognac Cask Finish reflects a forward-thinking approach, and positions the brand as both a guardian of tradition and an explorer of new frontiers.

AN EXPLOSION OF FLAVOUR