Royal Salute launches an Asia-exclusive whisky blend: The 24-Year-Old Cognac Cask Finish
The 24-Year-Old Cognac Cask Finish stands out with its sumptuous flavour profile and striking presentation.
The first recorded instance of whisky being distilled in Scotland was in 1494, although it was likely being produced long before that. It makes you wonder: What happens when age-old practices meet innovative experimentation?
Take the example of Royal Salute’s latest offering, the Asia-exclusive 24-Year-Old Cognac Cask Finish. It marks a significant evolution for the brand, arguably the country’s most prestigious and well-aged blended whisky label. In recent years, cognac cask finishes have gained traction among distilleries in Scotland, as they offer an intriguing alternative to traditional maturation methods.
These casks, made from fine French oak, impart rich notes of vanilla, spice, and fruit; as well as aromas that can elevate a whisky's character, transforming a traditional whisky into something extraordinary. The trend is fuelled by consumers’ increasing appetite for experimentation and diversity in their drinking experiences. As whisky producers explore innovative cask finishes, they can craft spirits that resonate with both connoisseurs and casual drinkers alike.
The 24-Year-Old Cognac Cask Finish is a testament to this trend, a nod to the ever-evolving palate of whisky lovers across the globe. It also showcases the brand's willingness to push the limits of whisky production without forsaking its storied heritage.
As the brand’s first cognac cask-finished whisky, it follows other novel cask finishes, such as the 26-Year-Old Amarone Wine Cask Finish, and the first-fill bourbon and first-fill rye casks employed in the 21-Year-Old Miami Polo Edition.
Royal Salute, for the uninitiated, was established in Speyside in 1953 as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation. The brand, created by Chivas Brothers, is named after the 21-gun salute fired in her honour during the ceremony. To produce a blend fit for a queen, the makers used whisky from the Strathisla Distillery, spiritual home of Chivas and one of the oldest working distilleries in the Scottish Highlands, dating to 1786.
From then on, to set itself apart from the competition, the distillery focused on crafting exceptional whiskies aged for a minimum of 21 years. This rich history serves as the foundation for every bottle produced by Royal Salute. In the 71 years since, the brand has embraced its heritage while evolving with changing consumer preferences.
For Royal Salute, the introduction of innovative expressions like the 24-Year-Old Cognac Cask Finish reflects a forward-thinking approach, and positions the brand as both a guardian of tradition and an explorer of new frontiers.
AN EXPLOSION OF FLAVOUR
Among the various expressions in Royal Salute’s portfolio, the 24-Year-Old Cognac Cask Finish stands out with its sumptuous flavour profile and striking presentation. Upon pouring this golden elixir into your glass, you’re greeted by a mesmerising hue of rich copper glistening like liquid sunlight. It’s a tantalising hint of the luxurious experience to come.
The nose awakens with an intoxicating bouquet of dark cherries and toasted oak, intertwined with delicate whispers of marzipan and caramelised figs. Each inhale reveals layers – lemon curd and peaches in syrup emerge like hidden treasures waiting to be discovered.
This aromatic complexity sets the stage for a mouth-watering palate. As you take your first sip, the whisky envelops your taste buds in a velvety embrace. Creamy caramel cascades across your tongue, accompanied by warm cinnamon that dances playfully amid summer berry compote. This harmonious symphony of flavours lingers on your palate, inviting you to return for seconds.
With each sip, you can taste the echoes of vineyards nestled in the sun-drenched hills of Cognac, France, mingling with the rolling landscapes of Scotland. The finish is long and rich, leaving behind a faint but lingering hint of freshly ground nutmeg – a gentle reminder that this whisky is crafted for those who appreciate the finer things in life.
THE BRAINS BEHIND THE BLEND
Whisky aficionados can thank master blender Sandy Hyslop for this exceptional blend; it’s his expertise that has been instrumental in bringing this unique expression to life. Hyslop has honed his craft at Chivas Brothers, where he oversees several prestigious brands, and can boast of nearly four decades of experience in whisky blending. He’s also somewhat of a social media influencer, with almost 30,000 followers to his name on Instagram (@whiskyblenderdude).
As you might expect, the creation of the 24-Year-Old Cognac Cask Finish involved meticulous attention to detail. Hyslop carefully selected first-fill cognac casks from France. These casks, once home to the finest French brandies, now lend their essence to the blend of exceptional single malts from the Strathisla and Longmorn distilleries, creating the intricate tapestry of aromas and flavours.
Hyslop’s artistry lies not only in blending but also in his understanding of how time shapes flavour. He allows each component to mature gracefully – 24 years – within its cask, ensuring that every drop tells a story. To put things in perspective: At the start of the whisky’s maturation, Charlie’s Angels and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon ruled the box office, while NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys dominated the airwaves!
Hyslop’s patience and dedication ensures that each element harmonises perfectly, resulting in a whisky that embodies both richness and complexity. In an era defined by here-today, gone-tomorrow social media trends and rapidly shifting tastes, his willingness to experiment with unique cask finishes and explore new flavour profiles is essential for keeping traditions alive while appealing to modern palates.
INNER BEAUTY MATCHED BY OUTER ALLURE
As the saying goes, one’s outer beauty should reflect the elegance within; in the case of Royal Salute’s 24-Year-Old Cognac Cask Finish, the flagon itself is a conversation starter. First, there’s that striking red hue with gold accents – tones that are decidedly celebratory, festive almost. As an Asia-exclusive release, the colours are a nod to qualities prized by Asian cultures, such as success, auspiciousness, strength, bravery and passion.
Throughout the packaging, collectors will find illustrations depicting pheasants and cranes – symbols of good luck and elegance – as well as Asian elephants, giant pandas and pagodas, alongside flowers like peonies and chrysanthemums, representing prosperity, joy, and the circle of life. These elements pay homage to the cultural significance of the Asian market.
Meanwhile, depictions of the Scottish lion, the iconic Strathisla distillery in Speyside – home of Royal Salute – and the Tower of London narrate the whisky's journey from Scotland to England and ultimately to Asia.
Why an Asia-exclusive release, you ask? Put simply, Asia is becoming an increasingly important market for premium whisky labels such as Royal Salute. The trend of gifting premium whiskies in Asia is on the rise, driven by cultural significance, increasing consumer knowledge, and economic growth.
High-quality whiskies symbolise status and are popular corporate gifts exchanged between business partners, as well as during special occasions. As the middle class expands, more consumers are willing to invest in premium options, particularly in markets like China, Taiwan, and Singapore. Whisky brands are therefore strategically marketing to this diverse consumer base, emphasising luxurious and unique offerings.
A SPACE TO SAVOUR THE ELIXIR
In Singapore, the release of the 24-Year-Old Cognac Cask Finish was marked by the unveiling of the Continuum Lounge designed by acclaimed Singaporean designer Gabriel Tan. This bespoke installation, showcased during Singapore Design Week's Design Futures Forum on Oct 1 and Oct 2, 2024, served as an immersive space where guests could experience the essence of Royal Salute’s latest offering.
It features a sensuous, curvaceous, enveloping design that encourages conversation among friends while enjoying the whisky. Tan’s vision for the Continuum Lounge embodies intimacy and connection – elements essential for savouring fine spirits. Every detail has been thoughtfully curated, from plush seating that cradles whisky enthusiasts as they sip their whisky, to ambient lighting that casts a warm glow over shared moments. The colours, too, reflect those of the flagon housing the whisky.
The Continuum Lounge reflects Tan’s philosophy of creating spaces that foster connection. His personal connection to Royal Salute adds another layer to this narrative; he recalls fond memories of sharing moments over his late father's favourite whisky. In his words: “The ideal scenario for enjoying whiskies is when it is savoured in an intimate setting conducive to conversations amidst good company.” How fitting that such sentiments are reflected in his design.
Tan, who is now based in Porto, Portugal, has made significant strides in the design world since co-founding his studio, Outofstock, in 2006. With a background in industrial design from the National University of Singapore (NUS), Tan has collaborated with various international brands, including Italian design powerhouse B&B Italia, American furnishing giant Herman Miller, and Japanese wood furniture specialist Ariake. In 2023, at the age of 40, he made Singapore proud by becoming the youngest designer to design for B&B Italia.
His work often emphasises sustainability and craftsmanship, which illustrate his commitment to creating pieces that resonate on both aesthetic and functional levels. His recognition on global stages, including the industry-defining Milan Design Week, underscores his impact on modern design narratives.
Drawing on his experiences in Portugal and Singapore, Tan's design for the Continuum Lounge exemplifies his ability to merge cultural influences with contemporary aesthetics. It’s very much like how the packaging of Royal Salute’s 24-Year-Old Cognac Cask Finish showcases an intermingling of Scottish and English emblems with pan-Asian symbolism.
DOWN TO THE LAST DROP
With Master Blender Sandy Hyslop at the helm and Gabriel Tan’s Continuum Lounge serving as a backdrop for celebration, the Royal Salute 24 Year Old Cognac Cask Finish invites whisky lovers on an unforgettable journey, one that’s steeped in tradition yet poised for exploration into new realms of flavour and experience.
The release is available in select markets across Asia.