Royal Salute’s 62 Gun Salute collection is a spirited tribute to a grand royal tradition

It is a long-standing monarchical tradition that marks the most prestigious of regal celebrations. Like the birth, ascension or coronation of a sovereign. The 62 Gun Salute that is fired specifically from the Tower of London – 41 to signify a royal occasion from the Tower, and a further 21 for the city of London – is a spectacle of grandeur and ceremonial display of distinction. It is also the namesake and inspiration behind the exclusive Royal Salute’s 62 Gun Salute Collection, a trio of exceptional whiskies crafted as the ultimate expression of honour and celebration.

The heritage distillery from Speyside, Scotland, has a deeply intertwined regal history. It was birthed in 1953, as a tribute to a young queen (the late Queen Elizabeth II) on her coronation. Its inimitable distinction: It is the only distillery in the world to exclusively produce Scotch whiskies that are aged for a minimum of 21-years old, beginning where others peak.

ROYAL PEDIGREE

History and heritage influence every dram produced by Royal Salute. No wonder then that a significant occasion like a young queen’s ascension to the throne in 1953, so boldly proclaimed by a 62 Gun Salute, should have its own remarkable spirit.

It took a while, but in June of 2010, Royal Salute launched the 62 Gun Salute, in time for the Queen’s birthday celebrations that year. Four generations of master blenders worked on developing this ultimate drink of distinction, that tapped on over 50 of Scotland’s most exceptional malt and grain whiskies of a minimum vintage of 40 years. The resulting heady and sticky sip had sumptuous fruity notes to give it sherried sweetness; while fine dark chocolate married with hints of nuts and warm cinnamon contributed to its rich and deep complex taste profile. Presented in a handcrafted Dartington crystal decanter decorated in 24-carat gold, and crowned with a crystal cut stopper, it was indeed a gift befitting royalty.