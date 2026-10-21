After Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto, Singaporeans are exploring Japan’s lesser-known regions

If you’re reading this, chances are you’re a Japan travel addict. And the stages of addiction will sound very familiar.

On your very first visit to Japan, you probably hit up one (or more) stops along the Golden Route: Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka. You ate your body weight in sushi, spent more than you care to admit on snacks at Don Quijote and basics at Uniqlo, and returned home plotting your next trip.

Then came Japan trips number two, three, four… you get the idea. Suddenly, you realise you’ve made a dozen jaunts to Japan, and the question becomes: “Where haven’t I been?”

That may explain why Singaporean travellers are increasingly looking beyond Japan’s major cities and familiar tourist hotspots. In 2025, a record 726,200 visitors from Singapore travelled to Japan, up 5.1 per cent from the previous year.