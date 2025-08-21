Why wine bar RVLT transformed into Revolution, a restaurant at Fritz Hansen Place in Singapore

Just after the pandemic in October 2023, I met Dario Reicherl for drinks at RVLT. The CEO Asia of Danish furniture brand Fritz Hansen had asked to meet at his favourite wine bar, situated at 38 Carpenter Street. RVLT was low-key, high-vibe. Against neon signs, a wall of wine and high tables, regulars casually mingled with the bar’s owners Alvin Gho and Ian Lim.

I met the trio again this year in July. This time, it was at Revolution at Fritz Hansen Place, a new cultural destination merging dining and design, and that includes the new Fritz Hansen showroom next door.

Revolution is an ‘evolution’ of RVLT, said Gho. It is situated in a street-fronting corner within an industrial building along Henderson Road – not a location one would think of for fine food, but totally apt for Revolution’s brand of irreverence, authenticity and bravura. RVLT is a place popular with natural wine drinkers in Singapore that shuttered earlier this year.