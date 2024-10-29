Indonesian-Canadian chef wins regional S.Pellegrino Young Chef competition with his nasi tumpeng

This year’s regional S.Pellegrino Young Chefs Academy Award cooking competition was held at Hong Kong’s International Culinary Institute (ICI) at Pok Fu Lam, a heritage site that was a former dairy farm over a century ago.

On Monday (Oct 28), 10 talented chefs under 30 from Maldives, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan and South Korea were given five hours to cook and 15 minutes to present their dishes to the jury of seven acclaimed chefs in the region.

The winners were announced the same evening at The Murray Hotel with all the chef contestants mingling over new friendships and comradery formed in the last 48 hours.

Indonesian-Canadian chef Ardy Ferguson, 29, from Hong Kong’s Belon restaurant clinched the winning spot, beating nine other young chefs and impressed the jury with his nasi tumpeng dish – a celebratory traditional Javanese cone-shaped rice dish served with vegetables and meat, in this case grilled Hong Kong duck.