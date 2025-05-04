SANAA by city: Where to see this award-winning Japanese architecture firm's iconic works

Since it started 177 years ago, the RIBA Gold Medal Award has highlighted the works of many luminary architects. Past medallists include Frank Lloyd Wright, Norman Foster, the late-Zaha Hadid, Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi and Oscar Niemeyer.

The 2025 RIBA Honours Committee cites the ability of SANAA’s works “to reshape the global design landscape, creating spaces that bring simplicity, light, and elegance to the fore.” They are both bold yet sensitive to their local environments, and have the ability “to shape a universal language of architecture that resonates with people everywhere.”

“We are delighted and very honoured to receive the Royal Gold Medal. We have always believed that architecture can transform and repair environments, helping us. to relate to our surroundings, nature and each other. Throughout our careers, we have tried to make spaces that bring people together, inviting them to imagine new ways of living and learning collectively,” said Kazuyo and Nishizawa in a press statement upon hearing about the win.

Kazuyo was born in Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, in 1956 and studied at Japan Women’s University. She worked at reputed architecture firm, Toyo Ito Architect and Associates for six years, which provided ample inspiration for her future work. Kazuyo is a virtuoso in combining materials like glass, aluminium with light and reflectivity, enlivening flat, plain surfaces. Apart from SANAA, she also runs her eponymous firm, Kazuyo Sejima & Associates.

At the age of 44, Nishizawa was the youngest recipient of the Pritzker Architecture Prize when he received it in 2010. Like Kazuyo, he also runs his own firm, Office of Ryue Nishizawa. Some of its experimental projects include the much-photographed Teshima Art Musem on the island of Naoshima and House No.03 for Shishi-Iwa House – a cluster of boutique hotels in Karuizawa designed by several Pritzker Prize architects. Sejima is designing SSH No. 04 that is scheduled to open in Hakone, Japan later this year.

The progressive nature of SANAA’s celebrated works makes them interesting places to experience. Here we highlight nine cities with a SANAA project that you can easily add to your travel itinerary.

TOKYO, JAPAN

Dior Omotesando