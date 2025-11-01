A kingdom in transition: Why Saudi Arabia is on the luxury travel radar
Saudi Arabia is fast becoming a luxury tourism destination, with major investments under Vision 2030. Riyadh and Jeddah are leading this transformation through culture, cuisine, and architecture.
The late afternoon sun casts a copper sheen across Tahlia Street. Men in crisp white thobes lean against their SUVs, sipping gahwa (Arabic coffee) from takeaway cups. Teenagers in baseball caps and designer trainers weave through traffic. A group of women step out of a glass-fronted shopping mall, their abayas flowing, laughter catching in the breeze.
This could be a scene from Dubai or Abu Dhabi – those glossy, global-facing metropolises where modernity gleams without apology. But this is Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia: a city less performative, more private, and – for now – still negotiating how much of itself it wants to show.
Once seen as the capital of a conservative nation, Riyadh is now the stage upon which Saudi Arabia’s ambitions to diversify beyond oil play out. Today, it sits at the heart of a kingdom in transformation as the next travel destination, so much so that even the Michelin Guide will be releasing its first edition in the country in 2026.
Saudi Arabia is now a country on the move. Cultural festivals fill its parks, art installations dot the financial district, and English mingles with Arabic in swanky restaurants where expat consultants, creatives, and entrepreneurs are beginning to find a foothold. The doors are open – visas easier, branding slicker – and what was once closed off to all but pilgrims, diplomats and business moguls is now positioning itself as one of the most intriguing luxury travel destinations of our time.
“The Middle East is among the world’s fastest growing markets for travel and this is supported by a number of factors,” said Peter Hechler, senior vice president, head of regional operations of the Banyan Group. The brand of luxury properties has stunning lodging in AlUla. “The Saudi government’s Vision 2030 initiative, with significant investments in tourism infrastructure and cultural heritage, is driving the sector forward. Improved international air connectivity and growing global interest in unique cultural experiences have also made Saudi Arabia more accessible and of interest.
Those seeking luxury with depth will find themselves seated at the front row of a country in a moment of reinvention. Here are five ways to begin understanding Saudi Arabia – through its cities, its heritage, its landscapes, and most importantly, its culture of hospitality that ties it all together.
A TALE OF TWO CITIES
If the US has New York and Washington, and China has Shanghai and Beijing, then Saudi Arabia has Riyadh and Jeddah – two cities that reflect the country’s dual character.
Riyadh is the political and cultural heart, home to landmarks like Al Masmak Fortress, Diriyah, and the National Museum. Modern Riyadh blends heritage with ambition, from its luxury shopping malls to its evolving fine dining scene. For nature lovers, dramatic desert landscapes like the Edge of the World and Wadi Hanifa offer a striking contrast to the city’s gleaming towers.
On the Red Sea coast, Jeddah brings a more relaxed, cosmopolitan energy. The historic quarter of Al-Balad showcases coral stone architecture, while the Jeddah Corniche bustles with cafes, sculptures, and sea views. With its thriving art scene, fresh seafood, and world-class diving, Jeddah offers a distinctly coastal take on Saudi life – dynamic, creative, and always looking outward.
WHERE THE PAST IS STILL PRESENT
Those in search of history and culture will not be disappointed as the kingdom is home to five UNESCO World Heritage Sites, each offering a window into a different era of its long and complex history. Among the most evocative is AlUla, where the rock-carved tombs of Hegra – often likened to Petra – stand as enduring monuments to the Nabatean civilisation.
The region also holds a wealth of ancient inscriptions and rock art, silent yet vivid records of the Arabian Peninsula’s cultural evolution. In Diriyah, the birthplace of the Saudi state, visitors can walk through restored mudbrick alleyways and encounter the early architecture and narratives that shaped the nation’s foundations.
But heritage in Saudi Arabia is not only etched in stone – it is lived. It endures in the daily gestures, rituals, and craftsmanship that thread through contemporary life. Cities like Najran and Al-Ahsa Oasis are renowned for their artisanal traditions, where time treasured techniques are passed from generation to generation. In Najran, potters still shape clay by hand, forming vessels that echo ancient forms used for storing water and grain. In Al-Ahsa, a UNESCO-listed oasis, loom-woven textiles dyed in earthy tones tell stories of tribal identity and environment, while silversmiths fashion ornate jewellery that has long played a role in weddings, celebrations, and rites of passage.
CHECK INTO ICONIC LUXURY RESORTS
Saudi Arabia has attracted world-renowned hotel brands to set up in key cities and emerging tourist destinations. But these new properties go beyond offering comfort or prestige. Many are designed to reflect the country’s geography, culture, and changing identity.
Among the standout additions is Banyan Tree AlUla, nestled within the stunning desert landscape of Ashar Valley. This ultra-luxury resort marries eco-conscious design with refined hospitality, offering visitors an intimate escape amidst its dramatic sandstone cliffs. Guests can indulge in private villas, each featuring a plunge pool, while experiencing world-class spa treatments inspired by local traditions.
Closer to the Red Sea, Six Senses Southern Dunes opened in late 2023 and like its name suggests, is framed by towering sands with a view of the Hijaz mountains in the distance. It’s designed by Foster + Partners as a series of low-slung buildings that echo Nabataean forms in homage to the natural contours of the land. The property includes 40 private villas and a 36-room hotel complex, with interiors that balance restraint and comfort. It’s a place where architecture doesn’t compete with the desert – it yields to it.
ADVENTURES IN STRIKING LANDSCAPES
Saudi Arabia boasts a breathtaking array of natural wonders that showcase its extraordinary topography. From sweeping deserts to lush oases, ancient rock formations, and pristine coastlines, the kingdom offers a landscape as diverse as it is mesmerising. Think the country is just desert and camels and you’ll have to think again. The Farasan Islands remain one of the kingdom’s best-kept secrets. A designated marine sanctuary, this archipelago is home to rare coral ecosystems, migratory birds, and traditional fishing villages – ideal for snorkelling, boating, or simply slipping off the grid.
For those drawn to cooler altitudes, the Asir Highlands in the southwest offer a striking contrast. Here, mist-laced mountains, terraced farms, and juniper forests replace the arid imagery many expect. The region’s capital, Abha, sits nearly 2,300m above sea level and serves as a gateway to Jebel Soudah, the country’s highest peak and a growing destination for hiking and paragliding.
A NEW GASTRONOMIC FRONTIER
What is travel without sampling the country’s culinary specialties? Across its major cities and emerging tourist hubs, visitors can savour everything from authentic local dishes to global gourmet cuisine.
Traditional Saudi restaurants remain a cornerstone of the culinary landscape. Dishes like kabsa (spiced rice with meat), jareesh (cracked wheat porridge), and matazeez (flatbread dumplings) are celebrated in establishments such as Najd Village and Suhail Restaurant in Riyadh and Maiz in Diriyah. These restaurants often provide immersive experiences, pairing meals with traditional Saudi hospitality in settings that echo the country’s rich history.
In contrast, the growing cosmopolitan influence has spurred a wave of upscale dining options. Cities like Jeddah and Riyadh boast a vibrant fine-dining scene, with international chefs introducing global flavours. Restaurants like LPM Riyadh, serving French Mediterranean cuisine, and Nobu Jeddah, renowned for its Japanese fusion, attract food enthusiasts and the well-heeled alike.
By the time the Michelin Guide arrives in 2026, Saudi Arabia’s kitchens will already be telling their own story – one of heritage, ambition, and a long-overdue arrival on the world stage.