A kingdom in transition: Why Saudi Arabia is on the luxury travel radar

The late afternoon sun casts a copper sheen across Tahlia Street. Men in crisp white thobes lean against their SUVs, sipping gahwa (Arabic coffee) from takeaway cups. Teenagers in baseball caps and designer trainers weave through traffic. A group of women step out of a glass-fronted shopping mall, their abayas flowing, laughter catching in the breeze.

This could be a scene from Dubai or Abu Dhabi – those glossy, global-facing metropolises where modernity gleams without apology. But this is Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia: a city less performative, more private, and – for now – still negotiating how much of itself it wants to show.

Once seen as the capital of a conservative nation, Riyadh is now the stage upon which Saudi Arabia’s ambitions to diversify beyond oil play out. Today, it sits at the heart of a kingdom in transformation as the next travel destination, so much so that even the Michelin Guide will be releasing its first edition in the country in 2026.