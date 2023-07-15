Savoury cocktails are cooking up a storm. Here are 15 to try

It tasted like a clam broth with a boozier boost and was so lip-smackingly delicious that I wanted to dunk spaghetti in my glass and slurp it all up. This was the Wafu cocktail, one of the latest additions to the drinks menu at Lumo, a bar-restaurant along South Bridge Road.

The idea for the tipple was sparked by head bartender Aaron Lancelot Ong’s love for pasta. He said: “I wanted to challenge myself to come up with a drink that is related to food, and push myself to achieve something that seems impossible.”