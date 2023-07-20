Can you enhance a dining experience with scented candles? The founder of Melati Drinks thinks so

While scrolling through Instagram recently, I came across a post from a frequent fine diner lamenting the strong perfume that another guest was wearing at a sushi restaurant. Wearing scents, he posited, is not appropriate at such establishments as it interferes with the sensory experience of the other diners.

I was reminded of this when a pair of Melati candles landed on my desk. These, the accompanying press release said, were “designed to pair with food and drinks”. I opened their boxes to take a whiff. The candle named Afterglow was distinctively sweet, with musky undertones of patchouli and lilies. The other, Twilight, smelled heady, reminiscent of saltwater and toffee. Both, I decided, were not scents I would immediately associate with the enjoyment of food.

While scented candles inspired by edibles like croissants, tomatoes and pumpkin spiced latte are becoming more popular in the United States as the New York Times reported, scented candles — particularly ones with deep floral notes — made to accompany a dining experience still require some coming around to.

But Melati Drinks founder Lorin Winata reckons that using scents to enhance the dining experience is a definite possibility. “Dining in itself is a sensory experience that includes scent. Growing up, food is accompanied by flowers on the table or your mother’s perfume, which build memories. Our candle scents are inspired by the ambiences where we share sunset drinks before dinner and gather after a meal for a digestive drink,” she explains.