Scotch distillery Port Ellen returns after 40 years with 200th anniversary whisky

Following four decades as a “ghost distillery”, one of the world’s most revered names in single malt scotch whiskies, Port Ellen, has finally returned. It was established on Islay’s south coast in 1825.

The Port Ellen 200th Anniversary Edition marks its first release since the Islay distillery fell silent in 1983.

The distillery reopened last year – now under Diageo custodianship – and with spirit once again flowing through its stills, this exclusive release of only 150 units worldwide features whisky that has matured gently in European oak casks for 42 years.

Described as “quintessentially Port Ellen”, this bottling “embodies the essence of Port Ellen,” said Master Blender Aimée Morrison. “The complexities of smoke mingle with underlying berry flavours, bringing depth and harmony to the whisky,” she continued.