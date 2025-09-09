Scotch distillery Port Ellen returns after 40 years with 200th anniversary whisky
Only 150 units of the Port Ellen 200th Anniversary Edition bottled with 42-year-old whisky are available worldwide.
Following four decades as a “ghost distillery”, one of the world’s most revered names in single malt scotch whiskies, Port Ellen, has finally returned. It was established on Islay’s south coast in 1825.
The Port Ellen 200th Anniversary Edition marks its first release since the Islay distillery fell silent in 1983.
The distillery reopened last year – now under Diageo custodianship – and with spirit once again flowing through its stills, this exclusive release of only 150 units worldwide features whisky that has matured gently in European oak casks for 42 years.
Described as “quintessentially Port Ellen”, this bottling “embodies the essence of Port Ellen,” said Master Blender Aimée Morrison. “The complexities of smoke mingle with underlying berry flavours, bringing depth and harmony to the whisky,” she continued.
On the nose, the deep amber gold liquid is said to carry an intensifying smoke character, with wisps of wood smoke lacing through fading embers, balanced with the fruity and sugary notes of juicy cranberries and red currants.
The full-bodied whisky of 56.4 per cent ABV then greets the palate with much of the same: Fragrant wood smoke with a touch of soft spices and a hint of caramelising brown sugars courtesy of raisins, red berries and peeled red apple skin, as wood polish, glowing embers and stewed plum surface and linger on.
As for the finish? “Smoke which climbs into the distance,” Morris said, as the whisky leaves behind traces of black peppercorn and baking brambles.
Simply and elegantly housed, this iconic piece of fresh history will be available for purchase from October, priced at £7,500 (US$10,168; S$13,042) a bottle, either at the distillery itself on Islay by appointment, or by enquiring with the private client team in Scotland.
Those who visit the distillery can also taste this exclusive release during a commemorative experience from October, alongside historic cask draws and samples of rare Prima & Ultima (which refers to ‘first’ and ‘last’) editions, bottled as part of Diageo’s series of highly-collectible whiskies.