12 secluded resorts in Indonesia where you can truly leave it all behind
For your next getaway.
Gorgeous resorts have been sprouting in remote corners of Indonesia, offering sanctuary and privacy, combining unspoiled settings and contemporary comforts. Here are 12 to consider for your next getaway.
AMANWANA, MOYO
This Indonesia’s first glamping resort was opened in 1993, way before the term became popular. It is nestled at the shore of Moyo Island, a protected nature reserve in Sumbawa, in between Lombok and Flores. The 349-sq-km jungle island has no roads, no vehicles, and no airports. Guests arrive by plane from Bali to Sumbawa Besar, followed by a 40-minute boat ride; or alternatively, by a chartered seaplane from Lombok and land surrounding the beach, where 17 white tented-camps designed by the legendary Jean-Michel Gathy are waiting to offer safari experience in a tropical wilderness. Due to its remoteness, Amanwana is favoured by some of the world’s top privacy seekers, from the late Princess Diana to Maria Sharapova. Every morning, the resort is visited by monkeys and in the afternoon, groups of deer grass around the tents. In between those visits, guest can go for snorkelling, diving, or trekking deep into the forest and showering under a pristine waterfall.
ARUMDALU, BELITUNG
Previously a tin mining centre, Belitung has transformed itself into a popular tourist destination — and the major change was uniquely driven by a single best-selling novel, Laskar Pelangi (The Rainbow Troops), which depicts a story of a group of students struggling with poverty. Not long after the novel was published in 2005, and then adapted to a movie, tourists flocked to the island, and soon hoteliers jumped on the opportunity. Arumdalu, tucked away in the southwest corner of Belitung, currently is the most premium (and expensive) accommodation on the island. Erected on a 40-hectare beachfront land, the resort’s only 10 pool villas are nicely concealed in between trees, a short walking distance from the 800-metre-long white sandy beach framed by massive granite rocks, a typical geological feature in Belitung. Take a kayak and paddle around the nearby shore to get a better view of the magnificent rock formation.
BAWAH RESERVE, ANAMBAS
Bawah, a group of unhabituated six islands in the Anambas archipelago, was merely a transit spot for fishermen and sailors. But then Tim Hartnoll came on a sailing trip, enchanted by its serene beauty, and envisioned a different future for the island clusters. Fast forward to 2017, the Singapore shipping magnate together with few fellow investors and architect Sim Boon Yang of Eco-id transformed Bawah into an almost Maldivian-style destination with 36 standalone suites, overwater bungalows, lodge and villas, plus four restaurants and bars helmed by executive chef Reynaldo DeLuna, an alumnus of Six Senses Yao Noi. Not long ago, Mr. Hartnoll added more accommodation offerings at Bawah by opening his private holiday home to clients in big groups. Available for exclusive buyouts only, the Elang Private Residence is in a separate smaller island and has six cliffside lodges and a restaurant, all with private butler services. Bawah Reserve is connected to Batam by a 75-minute private seaplane flight.
CEMPEDAK PRIVATE ISLAND, BINTAN
With proper infrastructure and wide range of facilities, including 19 properties, four golf courses, a man-made lagoon and shopping malls, Bintan Resorts in the northern part of Bintan has what it takes to cater to families. On the eastern corner of the island, nine kilometres off coast, Cempedak Private Island aims to offer a contrasting experience: Barefoot luxury in Robinson Crusoe charm. The adult-only, (minimum age is 15) 17-hectare island boasts 20 villas in tropical bamboo architecture, beautifully tucked within a rainforest. Each villa is divided into two floors, with a conscientious design that harmoniously blends indoor and outdoor, allowing natural airflow and eliminating the need for air conditioning. The ground level features a living space, a dining area, and a plunge pool. Above, a bathroom with hot water shower and a bedroom are smartly positioned to absorb the vista framed by the innovative curve of the alang-alang grass roof. Cempedak has been welcoming guests since 2017. A year later, the spa was opened. The restaurant offers a daily-changing fixed menu and flexible dining configurations, from dining pods to balcony.
DESA LIMASAN, PACITAN
Pacitan, a town located within a three-hour drive from Yogyakarta, may not be a recognisable name among tourists. But for surfers, the southern regency of east Java Province has a special reputation for its rugged coastline and great waves — and Desa Limasan is one of their favourite surf bases here. The Javanese-style resort has six villas that fan out on a 6.5-hectare beachfront land facing the Watu Karung beach that has rare both left-hand and right-hand waves. Each villa was assembled from an old Javanese limasan house and teak woods, while its interior features a good selection of wooden furniture and ornaments. The owner, Roman Gerber, the father of Balinese surf legend Marlon Gerber, has hosted some of the world’s greatest professional surfers, including Kelly Slater, Gerry Lopez and Bruce Irons. Not long after Irons came here, Surf magazine reported his visit in an article entitled The Last Secret Spot. Well, it’s not so much a secret anymore.
IJEN RESORT & VILLAS, BANYUWANGI
Out of more than 100 volcanoes scattered throughout Indonesia, Ijen in East Java stands out for its iconic blue fire, an eerie and deceptively beautiful burst of sulphur caused by the high temperatures from the underground volcanic heat. Perched on a scenic highland 26km from the magical craters, Ijen Resort has been long known as one of the favourite hiking bases among tourists. The resort’s 45 rooms and bungalows, restaurant and photogenic pool are beautifully set overlooking a mesmerising terrace rice field with mountains as its backdrop. Staying here, time slows down. Morning is always a magical moment, while the night promises a deep sleep accompanied by the sound of crickets. The resort’s owner initially planned to build this property in Ubud but decided to move the project to Ijen to bring tourism to an area rarely known by tourist at that time.
JEEVA BELOAM BEACH CAMP, LOMBOK
The three main destinations in Lombok have their own stereotypes: Gili is for party, Senggigi for family, while Kuta for surfers and honeymooners. And then you have Jeeva Beloam, which is located way outside the tourist circuits in the secluded southeast corner of the island. This hideout resort is so remote that it has no neighbours (the closest hotel is 20km away), no crowds, and almost no noise, apart from the strong wind and waves that wash over the crescent-shaped white sandy beach. Looking to lure holidaymakers who are looking for discreet luxury and privacy (Australian Miss Universe 2004 Jennifer Hawkins was here), the beachfront resort features only 11 lodges — or beach camps to be precise — made of recycled wood and bamboo, shaded by alang-alang roofs, handsomely designed as a creative interpretation of local barn. For maximum solitude, opt for the Solas lodge located at the corner of the complex, right under the hill, overlooking the narrow Alas Strait separating Lombok from Sumbawa.
KALIMAYA DIVE RESORT, SAPE
Opening Indonesia’s diving map, you would probably not discover Sape in the eastern part of Bima. Most people come here to see the famous traditional horse race instead of fishes and corals. But things have changed since 2016 when Kalimaya opened on its shore and put this obscure region on the world’s diving radars. The beachfront resort has seven rustic bungalows made of teak and mahogany woods, sheltered by alang-alang roof. The restaurant is connected to an infinity pool, facing the sea and Komodo island on the horizon. Run by divers and dedicated to divers, Kalimaya has a dive centre that regularly organises a tour exploring the surrounding underwaters (there are 40 dive spots in the area), including a visit to the Sangeang Island, an infamous market zone for pirates in the olden days but now a popular transit point for luxury cruises sailing from Bali to Flores. Kalimaya will require some effort to get to but it promises a memorable off-the-beaten-track experience.
KURA KURA RESORT, KARIMUNJAWA
Some dubbed it “Maldives with no tourism.” Not entirely true, of course. Karimunjawa, an archipelago of 27 islands in the Java Sea, is a popular holiday destination for locals, and has long been on the transit map of the Sail Indonesia event. However, as there is only one five-star international resort, it still has more fishes and coconut trees than beach goers. Founded in 1999 by a Swedish hotelier, Kura Kura Resort was instrumental in putting Karimunjawa on the global tourists’ radar. It started with five humble cottages, and now there are 15 of them, plus additional 19 well-appointed pool villas under the new management. Island hopping and scuba diving are the two main activities on offer. Out of the 27 islands in Karimunjawa, only five are inhabited, while the rest are protected as part of the national park. For an ultimate island getaway, consider the Cast Away package where you can go to a separate small island and stay at a cottage without electricity. Weather-wise, a good time to visit is between April and June, while the best season is between September and October where you might encounter whale sharks.
LELEWATU, SUMBA
Initially only attracting affluent surfers and anthropologists, Sumba Island, famously known for its megalithic culture, strong waves and annual equestrian war games of Pasola, has become a new luxury hotspot for holidaymakers. More and more resorts are opening here, including Lelewatu, which is located on a handsome cliff facing the Indian Ocean in the southwest part of the island. Designed by Popo Danes Architect, the celebrated firm behind some of Bali’s most iconic properties, including Hanging Gardens and Kaba Kaba Estate, Lelewatu features 27 one-to-four-bedroom villas. The design inspiration comes from the Sumbanese vernacular houses of uma mbatangu. In between the towering, thatched roofs and wooden decks, each villa features a private pool with interior beautifully decorated by local crafts. Bokosawu, the only restaurant in the resort, serves in-house guests only, while the Maraga Spa offers rare Sumba-inspired treatments.
MESASTILA, MAGELANG
Nestled in the middle of Dutch colonial coffee plantation in Java highland, in between the majestic Borobudur temple and the bustling Central Java capital city of Semarang, MesaStila is a hidden sanctuary that dedicates itself to rejuvenate your mind and body. It has more than 40 different weekly wellness activities to choose from, from yoga to cycling to therapy packages designed to deal with different types of urban syndromes, including sleeping and eating disorders. The resort’s kitchen team is well equipped to tailor each therapy with the appropriate daily nutrition plan. (While delivering healthy meals or jamu to your villa, the butler will wait patiently to make sure you consume all the prescribed menu in the programme.) Make sure to check the authentic Turkish hammam, which offers steam bathing, body mask, and traditional massage. MesaStila, a massive 22-hectare resort, was opened as Losari Coffee Plantation by an Italian couple. It changed its name in 2011 under the new owner. The heritage coffee plantation is still producing beans, and there’s a unique way to visit it: Ride a horse and stop at a rustic stall to sip a hot cup of joe while chewing on locally produced brown sugar.
SUDAMALA SERAYA, FLORES
Seraya Kecil checks all the boxes of a perfect island in Flores: Short sabana hill, white powder sandy beach, turquoise sea, and mesmerising corals housing colourful fishes and baby sharks. In 2018, a charming rustic resort run by a local chain well-known for its good taste of amenities and exemplar services opened on the island. Located in the north part of Labuan Bajo, away from the crowd and busy marina, Sudamala Seraya is a quiet base to explore the Komodo National Park. The resort’s 23 stilt white bungalows blend nicely with the landscape. The largest category, Seraya Panorama Villa, has two-bedroom, a plunge pool and a private deck with 270-degree views of the ocean. The room rate includes various activities, including kayaking and snorkelling. In the afternoon, guests can hike at the lovely hill behind the resort to enjoy a beautiful sunset in the “Jurassic Park” of Indonesia.