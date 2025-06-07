12 secluded resorts in Indonesia where you can truly leave it all behind

Some dubbed it “Maldives with no tourism.” Not entirely true, of course. Karimunjawa, an archipelago of 27 islands in the Java Sea, is a popular holiday destination for locals, and has long been on the transit map of the Sail Indonesia event. However, as there is only one five-star international resort, it still has more fishes and coconut trees than beach goers. Founded in 1999 by a Swedish hotelier, Kura Kura Resort was instrumental in putting Karimunjawa on the global tourists’ radar. It started with five humble cottages, and now there are 15 of them, plus additional 19 well-appointed pool villas under the new management. Island hopping and scuba diving are the two main activities on offer. Out of the 27 islands in Karimunjawa, only five are inhabited, while the rest are protected as part of the national park. For an ultimate island getaway, consider the Cast Away package where you can go to a separate small island and stay at a cottage without electricity. Weather-wise, a good time to visit is between April and June, while the best season is between September and October where you might encounter whale sharks.

kurakuraresort.com