Famed Michelin-starred chef Sergio Herman to open restaurant in Grand Hyatt Singapore

The opening of the restaurant will mark Grand Hyatt Singapore’s first chef-driven F&B concept since its opening in 1971. The collaboration came about through a friendship between Herman and Andreas Stalder, senior vice president, F&B operations and product development of Hyatt, Asia Pacific.

“When we first met with Sergio in 2017, we instantly recognised that we share a common vision to forge a dynamic new style of hospitality that will better serve what our guests are looking for today and for the future,” said Stalder. “This unique collaboration between Grand Hyatt Singapore and Sergio Herman Group was first sparked by chemistry and continues to be fuelled by mutual admiration and respect. We are excited to join hands to craft our culinary roadmap with the introduction of a fresh exciting new entry into Singapore’s competitive dining scene.”

The collaboration also marks Herman’s first foray into Asia, and his first outside of Europe. Herman said: “Planting our flag in the heart of a dynamic city like Singapore will broaden our culinary horizon. We are determined to make this a success and establish it as a new classic.”

Grand Hyatt Singapore is scheduled to close completely from Sep 19 as it embarks on the final phase of its two-year long renovation. When it reopens in Q1 2023, guests can expect several reimagined spaces such as an all-new wellness-centric Terrace Wing, a five-storey cascading garden and waterfall feature, as well as brand new rooms and suites. Long-time F&B favourites Pete’s Place, Oasis and Straits Kitchen will also be revamped.