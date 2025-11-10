Singapore-owned Setsu Niseko named Best Ski Hotel in Japan at the 2025 World Ski Awards

Setsu Niseko, a hotel located in the heart of Japan’s renowned powder-snow region, has been named Best Ski Hotel in Japan at the 2025 World Ski Awards, organisers announced on Monday (Nov 10).

The hotel is owned by Singaporean luxury property developer SC Global Developments. Opened in 2022, Setsu Niseko is the group’s first hotel venture.

Founded by Simon Cheong, SC Global is behind several of Singapore’s landmark residential condominiums, including Sculptura Ardmore, Singapore’s only beachfront development Seven Palms, Sentosa Cove, and The Marq on Paterson Hill, among others.

The World Ski Awards is an annual global initiative that recognises excellence in ski tourism and hospitality, highlighting the finest ski resorts, hotels and chalets around the world. Winners are chosen by industry professionals as well as ski enthusiasts.