Singapore-owned Setsu Niseko named Best Ski Hotel in Japan at the 2025 World Ski Awards
The hotel is owned by luxury property developer SC Global Developments, the firm behind several of Singapore’s landmark residential condominiums.
Setsu Niseko, a hotel located in the heart of Japan’s renowned powder-snow region, has been named Best Ski Hotel in Japan at the 2025 World Ski Awards, organisers announced on Monday (Nov 10).
The hotel is owned by Singaporean luxury property developer SC Global Developments. Opened in 2022, Setsu Niseko is the group’s first hotel venture.
Founded by Simon Cheong, SC Global is behind several of Singapore’s landmark residential condominiums, including Sculptura Ardmore, Singapore’s only beachfront development Seven Palms, Sentosa Cove, and The Marq on Paterson Hill, among others.
The World Ski Awards is an annual global initiative that recognises excellence in ski tourism and hospitality, highlighting the finest ski resorts, hotels and chalets around the world. Winners are chosen by industry professionals as well as ski enthusiasts.
Setsu Niseko was one of 18 hotels shortlisted for the title of Japan’s Best Ski Hotel, selected from over 400 ski resorts across the country. Its accolades also include the One Michelin Key recognition in both 2024 and 2025.
The hotel features 190 suites that blend Japanese design with contemporary luxuries. Located within easy access to Grand Hirafu Ski Resort, Setsu Niseko is also home to one of Niseko’s largest wellness centres, complete with indoor and outdoor onsens, a private onsen, sauna, gym, spa, and yoga and pilates studios.
It also has a collection of five restaurants which celebrate the flavours of Hokkaido. Highlights include Meli Melo – Yuki No Koe, conceived by Michelin-acclaimed chef Hironori Sato.
Commenting on the win, Simon Cheong, founder and chairman of SC Global Developments, said: “This continued recognition by the World Ski Awards and Michelin Group is a testament to SC Global Developments’ commitment to creating experiences that combine thoughtful design, Japanese craftsmanship, and genuine service. Being recognised among the world’s finest ski hotels reaffirms our belief in delivering timeless luxury to our owners and guests, and is a credit to the hard work and dedication of the Setsu Niseko team.”