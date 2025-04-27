This ‘secret’ hidden Lombok resort aims to turn your holiday into a celebration

Bali, as the old saying goes, is the main tourist destination of Indonesia, while its neighbouring island Lombok is the getaway spot for Bali visitors. However, if you look closer, the onsite reality shows a slightly different picture. Lombok, at least during my time as an Indonesia-based travel journalist for over 16 years, has been gradually elevating itself to become a worthy top pick for travellers.

Since 2011, the island has had its own international airport, with direct flights from Singapore and Kuala Lumpur. A few years back, it officially opened a MotoGP circuit, and not long after more and more new hotels with an independent mindset opened on the island, with the ambition to target global guests, not just those escaping from Bali.

Lombok, well-known for its pearls, with Indonesia’s second tallest volcano towering in its centre and gorgeous beaches framing its coastline, is arguably one of the most exciting travel destinations to watch in Indonesia.