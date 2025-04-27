This ‘secret’ hidden Lombok resort aims to turn your holiday into a celebration
A secret no more. Tucked between lush hills and a serene bay, Seven Secrets by Hanging Gardens in Lombok features eccentric design with sexy beach club ambience.
Bali, as the old saying goes, is the main tourist destination of Indonesia, while its neighbouring island Lombok is the getaway spot for Bali visitors. However, if you look closer, the onsite reality shows a slightly different picture. Lombok, at least during my time as an Indonesia-based travel journalist for over 16 years, has been gradually elevating itself to become a worthy top pick for travellers.
Since 2011, the island has had its own international airport, with direct flights from Singapore and Kuala Lumpur. A few years back, it officially opened a MotoGP circuit, and not long after more and more new hotels with an independent mindset opened on the island, with the ambition to target global guests, not just those escaping from Bali.
Lombok, well-known for its pearls, with Indonesia’s second tallest volcano towering in its centre and gorgeous beaches framing its coastline, is arguably one of the most exciting travel destinations to watch in Indonesia.
Today, finding a new hotel in a newly discovered location has become an attraction in itself on the island. In the south, you can find Somewhere Lombok and Indonesia’s latest Pullman outpost. Go to the southeast corner and you will find the secluded Innit, a fresh addition to Lombok’s hotel design scene.
Meanwhile in the northwest, at least three properties have just begun accepting bookings in the last few years – Kayana, Sira (part of Marriott’s Luxury Collection), and Seven Secrets by Hanging Gardens, which I visited in early February.
Part of the new wave of luxury properties in Lombok, Seven Secrets was initially a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World. It was ready to welcome guests in 2018, but then an earthquake hit the island, followed by the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing it to go into hiatus. It reopened in the end of 2023, under new management Hanging Gardens, which established its name with a hotel in the north of Ubud in Bali, famous for its outstanding design and services, and of course its iconic pool.
Seven Secrets is nestled within Nipah Bay, facing a strait which separates Lombok from Bali. Nicely hidden 250 m away from the main street, a distance away from the main tourist circuit of Senggigi and party island Gili Trawangan, the area is very quiet.
It’s a typically remote resort situated on an off-track corner that makes you too lazy to go anywhere else. Indeed, one of the secrets embodied in the “Seven Secrets” name is its location. I’d be lying if I said Nipah Bay is a complete secret – there are already traditional seafood stalls and a fishing village here. But at least for now, there are no other properties nearby. There was, however, a plan to build a massive 80-room Banyan Tree resort next door, though the project appears to have been either cancelled or postponed.
With lush hills as its backdrop and a serene beach on its front yard, Seven Secrets meets the basic checklist of a resort that tourists are craving for in Lombok. Strolling the area one morning, I met only a few fishermen relaxing by the sea. Dozens of jukung outrigger boats were parked in between coconut trees, along the crescent shaped beach flanked by handsome rocky shores.
During its finest months, especially in mid-year, the majestic figure of Mount Agung in Bali can be seen from the beachfront resort. Unfortunately, I came not long after Chinese New Year, when the strong waves hit the shore tirelessly and the cloudy sky turned the turquoise sea grey. Mount Agung was not visible during my three days here. But not all was bad. With only a few rooms occupied and the brown sandy beach largely free of holidaymakers, I could absorb the serenity of the place intimately.
However, serenity might not be the only thing that this boutique property aims to offer. Entering the resort’s location through the narrow macadam road, where cows were grazing on both sides, I was surprised to be greeted by a strikingly bright complex which reminded me of sexy party spots in Ibiza or Miami.
The beach is lined with white sun loungers shaded by white Umbrosa parasols. Behind them sits a white wooden deck and an infinity pool, with a swim-up bar and DJ booth on its roof. Upon entering the lobby, I was seated on a Baroque-style high-back velvet chair, and given a welcome drink menu featuring, among other options, the resort’s signature cocktail and sparkling wine.
Seven Secrets boasts 24 suites divided into three categories based on the view. The Garden View Suites sit on the lower tier of the resort, although they have the most spacious interiors. The Mountain View Suites are above the Garden View Suites, while the most expensive category, the 12-unit Ocean View Suites, are spread into six adjacent two-story white mansions, perched only a few steps away from the pool and main restaurant.
I stayed at the Ocean View Suite. It has floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors which open up to a spacious deck with a jacuzzi and day bed. During the night, the deck is illuminated by purple ambience light from the ceiling. Combine all this with music playing from the Marshall Bluetooth portable speaker and Plaga wine from the minibar, this suite has its own allure for a celebratory occasion.
Categories aside, all suites share a similar, glamorous design. Personally designed by the owner, a Hungarian businessman who fell in love with Lombok, each suite was born from a bold experiment of combining Asian elements with European luxury features, and an eccentric taste in decoration.
In between the parquet floors and thatched roof, the rooms are adorned with Swarovski crystal desk lamps, traditional Loro Blonyo Javanese matrimonial figures, and Roberto Cavalli leopard print wallpaper. The toilet wall is decorated by a huge art print of a woman wearing a colombina mask, while the open-air shower features a gigantic Buddhist sculpture. At the minibar, directly above the Acala coffee machine, there is a metal wall decoration which looks like it was taken from a sequin disco dress. You can sense how the owner took his time in making sure his property has a distinctive aesthetic character, at least not something you’ve seen before.
The resort also has a fitness centre with Technogym gears and a spa with four treatment rooms. There’s no kids club, but a babysitting service is on offer, and the crew is well-trained to be attentive towards young guests. I came with my almost two-year-old son, and he had a great time after being handed a box full of toys on the beach. And I felt more comfortable letting him play as the beach is always clean.
Later on, I discovered that this 24-suite resort employs 80 staff, a good ratio to maintain the level of service, as well as to keep the beach clean. It's not a dirty little secret: During a strong wave season, lots of beaches suffer from the influx of garbage. But this secret location, so it seems, is in good hands.
There are two restaurants at Seven Secrets, both helmed by executive chef Fajar Rachmansyah, an alumnus of Anantara Maldives and Keraton at The Plaza Jakarta. The Majesty, a new addition to the island’s fine dining scene, is filled with Baroque-style chairs, illuminated by one of the biggest Swarovski chandeliers I’ve ever seen. It’s currently open during high season or for private bookings only.
The second establishment, L’Angelo Bianco, is an all-day dining beachfront restaurant which offers international fares with thoughtful presentation. Fresh seafood, a common find in Lombok, is the highlight here, while a modern twist on local dishes – Laksa Bogor, Octopus Taliwang and Sate Rembiga – promise a unique culinary experience. It also has a good selection of over 30 wine labels, from Australia to Argentina, including local corks from Bali.
Breakfast is another highlight. The menu, presented in an embossed snake print folder, features an extensive collection of dishes, including vegan and vegetarian options. Each guest can order two a la carte dishes, a rare and generous offering for a hotel. My favourite morning spot at L’Angelo Bianco is the wooden table by the beach, where I can enjoy the vista while hoping to get a glimpse of Mount Agung on the horizon. I came in the wrong season, but the lovely food and beach were enough to keep me in my seat.