SG60 staycations: 10 hotel packages with durian feasts, heritage trails and other local experiences
To celebrate Singapore’s Diamond Jubilee, hotels across the island are offering SG60 staycation packages with perks such as heritage tours, durian buffets, dining credits and other experiences. Here’s where to check-in for a truly local stay.
Singapore is gearing up to celebrate its Diamond Jubilee in August and to mark the occasion, local hotels have rolled out special SG60 stay packages featuring perks such as discounted room rates, dining credits and uniquely Singaporean experiences. What better time to play tourist for a weekend?
Here, we round up some of the best offers.
1. CONRAD SINGAPORE MARINA BAY
Seeking a city escape? Conrad Singapore Marina Bay’s SG60 Stay and Dine package offers a one-night stay in a guestroom or suite, with daily breakfast and a choice of buffet lunch or dinner at Oscar’s for two.
Specially curated for the occasion, Oscar’s is presenting the Flavours of SG60 buffet lunch from now till Aug 21, offering a culinary journey through Singapore’s multicultural palate. Dishes include Ayam Masak Merah, Sambal Prawn with Petai, Laksa and pasta flambeed in a parmesan wheel, served alongside fresh oysters and a DIY Kueh Pie Tee station.
From Aug 4 to Aug 9, Oscar’s will introduce a special SG60 dinner edition – 60th Singapura – paying tribute to the tastes of yesteryear. These dishes include Chicken Biryani, Beef Rendang, Oscar’s Signature Chilli Crab and Roti John, prepared a la minute at the live station. End the meal with traditional sweets such as Durian Pengat, Pulut Hitam Cake and Tau Suan with You Tiao.
Package rate starts from S$520++. Find out more here.
2. HOTEL INDIGO SINGAPORE KATONG
If you caught Mediacorp’s hit TV series Emerald Hill and would like to immerse yourself further in Peranakan culture, book a stay at Hotel Indigo Singapore Katong.
The hotel’s Peranakan Escape package offers a full cultural experience, including a guided tour of the Peranakan Mansion. You’ll even get to dress up in a traditional Nyonya kebaya while indulging in a delightful Peranakan tea set for two, complete with colourful kueh.
Package rate starts from S$335++. Find out more here.
3. JW MARRIOTT SINGAPORE SOUTH BEACH
JW Marriott Singapore South Beach’s exclusive SG60 package, Stay and Wine with Janice Wong Chocolates, is a luxurious offer including a stay in one of its stylish rooms along with an indulgent chocolate experience. In celebration of SG60, the hotel’s NCO Club is hosting an exclusive Chocolate Atelier Pop-up with celebrated culinary artist Janice Wong.
Ongoing from now till Aug 31, the pop-up up features the Untold Stories: Exclusive Bon Bons and Wine Pairing Flight experience, where three chocolate bon bons, each sculpted in the club’s modernist forms, are infused with classic regional flavours and paired with fine wine. As part of the stay package, guests will also get S$60 nett worth of in-room dining credits.
Package rate starts from S$519++. Find out more here.
4. MONDRIAN SINGAPORE DUXTON
Did you know that Singapore’s history is deeply rooted in the spice trade? Mondrian Singapore Duxton is bringing this legacy to life with Mondrian Imagines: SPICE – a year-long initiative that aims to turn guest stays into immersive, educational journeys.
Every Thursday, in-house guests are welcomed with sunset drinks at Canyon Club, where they can sip on the signature Spiced Hibiscus Fizz – a refreshing blend of ginger, cinnamon, cardamom and hibiscus. Guests will also uncover the untold stories of Singapore’s spice heritage through curated cards in their rooms. Come evening, a bespoke spice-scented candle awaits at turndown.
Package rate starts from S$348++. Find out more here.
5. GRAND COPTHORNE WATERFRONT
This one’s for durian fans. Grand Copthorne Waterfront’s Durian Buffet has returned for its fourth year, running from now till Sep 14. The buffet celebrates the iconic Musang King Durian with a free-flow of freshly cut durians at an outdoor station. Inside, indulge in a creative spread of durian-infused dishes such as Gratin Parmigiana Durian, Roasted Seabass with Durian Beurre Blanc, Durian Laksa and more.
From Aug 8 to Aug 10, the hotel is also presenting an SG60 National Day buffet, spotlighting dishes such as Hainanese Chicken Rice Risotto, Laksa Mac and Cheese, Chilli Crab Pasta and more. To up the ante of the festivities, book the specially curated SG60 National Day Fireworks Staycation available for stays until Aug 9, offering panoramic views of the National Day fireworks from the Premier Waterfront Rooms or the Executive Club Lounge.
Package rates start from S$195++. Find out more here.
6. PAN PACIFIC ORCHARD
Pan Pacific Orchard was recently crowned the best new skyscraper in the world, and now’s the perfect time to check out this biophilic architecture marvel if you haven't already done so. The Brilliant by Nature Package promises a retreat into lush greenery and serene luxury. This limited-time Club and Suite stay comes with S$60 wine and dine daily credit, along with a complimentary body massage at St Gregory Spa.
Package rates start from S$450++. Find out more here.
7. RAFFLES HOTEL SINGAPORE
Raffles Hotel Singapore is arguably the city’s most iconic and storied hotel. The heritage of the hotel is deeply intertwined with Singapore’s history, having hosted royalty, celebrities and dignitaries since 1887.
The SG60 Suite Vacay Raffles, available for stays till Aug 31, is a luxurious two-night retreat with perks such as a complimentary second night, S$160 hotel credit, 15 per cent savings at Raffles Spa and more. History buffs will also enjoy an enlightening guided tour with the hotel’s Resident Historian.
Package rates start from S$1,260++. Find out more here.
8. AMARA SANCTUARY RESORT SINGAPORE
In need of an island escape? Nestled amid the lush greenery of Sentosa, Amara Sanctuary Resort Singapore offers a peaceful retreat from the bustle of the city. The SG60 Room Package is available for stays till Dec 31, with up to 20 per cent off best flexible rates for studios, suites and villas.
The package also consists of a host of other thoughtful perks, including a guided Amara Heritage Trail and S$100 worth of vouchers including S$60 off a 60-min body massage at Spa Rael, S$20 off at the Sanctuary Tearoom, S$10 off bicycle rental for four hours and more.
Package rate starts from S$480++. Find out more here.
9. SINGAPORE MARRIOTT TANG PLAZA
Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza is shining the spotlight on local cuisine this season, with the hotel’s Crossroads Cafe serving a line-up of Singapore classics such as Hainanese Chicken Rice, Char Kway Teow, Tiger Prawn Braised Hokkien Mee and more.
Over at the Lobby Lounge, guests can indulge in the Mao Shan Wang Durian Afternoon Tea, featuring Durian Creme Brulee, Durian Cheesecake, Durian Cempedak Tart and other highlights.
Book the SG60 Celebration Package that comes with complimentary breakfast for two at Crossroads Buffet and an SG60 Foodie Passport to visit Michelin Bib Gourmand locations. Guests can also choose between a Tiger Beer bucket of six bottles or two selections of local delights at Crossroads Cafe, or the Mao Shan Wang Durian Afternoon Tea at Lobby Lounge.
Package rate starts from S$420++. Find out more here.
10. THE SINGAPORE EDITION
SG60 highlights at The Singapore Edition, one of the city’s hottest new hotels, include a specialty SG60 Heritage Chocolate Art experience at the Lobby Bar – an artisanal creation by executive pastry chef Alex Chong. Available in four Peranakan-inspired colours and flavours, these hand-carved chocolate jars feature intricate motifs and are filled with artisanal truffles and premium nuts.
Launching on Aug 1, the hotel’s latest Afternoon Tea series presents inventive takes on Singapore’s culinary heritage. At FYSH restaurant, expect a locally inspired menu, while the Punch Room pays homage to the myths and folklore of Singapore and the Malay Peninsula with its cocktail selection.
Exclusively for Singaporeans, the SG60 Celebration Suite package – available until Aug 31 – includes a night’s stay at the Cuscaden Suite, breakfast for two, and S$60 nett hotel credit for use at any dining outlet or The Spa. As a sweet treat, guests will also receive a complimentary SG60 Heritage Chocolate Art upon arrival.
Package rate starts from S$849++. Find out more here.