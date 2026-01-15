Cycling along Japan’s scenic Shimanami Kaido: A 70km route across 6 islands in 3 days

It is not just the panoramic views of the sea and the islands that I saw. I also had the opportunity to cross six majestic bridges, including the impressive Kurushima Kaikyo Bridge, the world's first triple suspension bridge.

FOLLOW THE BLUE LINE

While primarily a long expressway that connects six islands, the Shimanami Kaido is also famed for being cyclist-friendly. Experienced cyclists can complete a one-way trip in about four hours, but a more leisurely journey, including stops at local attractions, can be done over three days, which was what I did.

If you have driven in Japan, you would know how safe the roads are, and the pleasant experience is also extended to cyclists. The Shimanami Kaido cycling route is well-maintained, easy to follow with a continuous blue line painted on the roads to guide cyclists, and distance markers on the route. Cycling is mostly on flat roads, except on the ramps up to the bridges, where there is usually a gentle incline, but still designed to be easily manageable.