6 magical spots to visit in Sicily (with a touch of The White Lotus)

Sicily is one of Europe's most fascinating destinations, an Italian island in the centre of the Mediterranean ‒ a whopping 35 times the size of Singapore ‒ which has been at the crossroads of history and culture for more than 8,000 years

The Greeks, Romans, Phoenicians, Arabs, Normans and Bourbons are just some of the peoples to have called Sicily home, all of whom have contributed to its remarkable ancient sights, traditions and cuisine.

Sicily. the Med's largest island, has also been immortalised on the silver screen and TV, notably in iconic movies like The Godfather and The Talented Mr Ripley but most recently, in the smash HBO hit, The White Lotus.