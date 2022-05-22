Immersing in Cambodian culture in Siem Reap, while staying at the king’s former royal guesthouse

It is 5am in the morning and I have found myself whizzing through the streets of Siem Reap on board a remork.

My guide Chay, perched rather precariously on the edge of the Cambodian tuk-tuk, tells me that I am lucky. During the pandemic, while Siem Reap was closed off to international tourists, the government had embarked on a major reconstruction of the city’s roads. They are now cleaner, wider and more efficient, I am told.

I am on my way to catch the sunrise at Siem Reap’s star attraction, Angkor Wat. The streets are eerily quiet with most of Siem Reap still asleep. Although Cambodia was one of the first countries in the region to fully lift COVID-19 testing requirements for vaccinated tourists by the time my trip took place in early April, travellers were still few and far between.

But that, I learnt on my trip, only made the experience all that more special.