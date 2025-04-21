Singapore bars Cat Bite Club and Manhattan recognised in The Pinnacle Guide
A total of 31 new bars were added to its global line-up.
The Pinnacle Guide, launched in May 2024 as a 1, 2 and 3 PIN recognition system for the world’s best bars, has announced its third round of selections. This brings the total number of PINNED bars to 85 across 12 countries, with two Singapore venues joining the list. Cat Bite Club and Manhattan were each awarded one PIN, the only bars in Singapore to be recognised in this latest round.
In total, 31 new bars were awarded PINs — 25 with one PIN and six with two. No bar received the coveted three PINs this round, leaving London’s Lyaness the only venue in the world to hold that top distinction.
The Pinnacle Guide’s selection process begins with a self-nomination application, in which bars are assessed on six core criteria including hospitality, drinks programme, design, staff welfare and community engagement. Anonymous visits by a global network of trained assessors follow to perform a holistic evaluation that reflects not just the cocktails, but the culture and values of each establishment.
In this round, five new countries — France, Italy, Greece, Hong Kong and Switzerland — were added to the Guide’s reach. Italy performed particularly well, with six one-PIN venues in cities such as Milan, Pagani and Bologna. France was awarded three of the six two PINs, all in Paris, including Little Red Door and Bar 1802. The Bar in Front of the Bar in Athens and Kioku Sake Bar in London also received two PINs.
“We believe that a great bar is one that not only provides an incredible drinks and hospitality experience for their guests, but also takes great care behind the scenes,” said co-founder Hannah Sharman-Cox. “This most recent list reflects venues we can categorically say are doing excellent work on both sides of the bar.”
The Pinnacle Guide’s growing credibility lies in its considered methodology and equal-opportunity approach. It is open to neighbourhood bars and global destinations alike. The Guide now covers 14 countries, having recently added Canada and Ireland to its roster.