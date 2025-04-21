Singapore bars Cat Bite Club and Manhattan recognised in The Pinnacle Guide

The Pinnacle Guide, launched in May 2024 as a 1, 2 and 3 PIN recognition system for the world’s best bars, has announced its third round of selections. This brings the total number of PINNED bars to 85 across 12 countries, with two Singapore venues joining the list. Cat Bite Club and Manhattan were each awarded one PIN, the only bars in Singapore to be recognised in this latest round.

In total, 31 new bars were awarded PINs — 25 with one PIN and six with two. No bar received the coveted three PINs this round, leaving London’s Lyaness the only venue in the world to hold that top distinction.

The Pinnacle Guide’s selection process begins with a self-nomination application, in which bars are assessed on six core criteria including hospitality, drinks programme, design, staff welfare and community engagement. Anonymous visits by a global network of trained assessors follow to perform a holistic evaluation that reflects not just the cocktails, but the culture and values of each establishment.