Singapore-Bintan VTL: 4 resorts to book for your weekend getaway
The two-way quarantine-free sea travel bubble between Singapore and Bintan kicks off on Feb 25. If you’re planning a quick getaway, make these four resorts your top choices.
The Indonesian island of Bintan has always been a popular holiday destination for Singaporeans and Singapore residents looking for a quick getaway. Located just a 50-minute ferry ride from the city state, the island is replete with beachfront resorts, pristine beaches, adrenaline-pumping watersport activities and more.
Starting Feb 25, 2022, holidaymakers can enjoy two-way quarantine-free travel between Singapore and Bintan with the launch of the sea travel bubble.
However, the bubble is restricted to travel within Bintan’s Lagoi area only, which is already home to several resorts. Here’s where to book your stay.
BANYAN TREE BINTAN
Banyan Tree Bintan boasts an array of well-appointed and secluded villas for those itching for a quiet getaway. To celebrate the launch of the travel bubble, the resort is offering experiential two-night stay packages available for booking from now till May 27, 2022.
Stay in one of the resort’s picturesque Rainforest Seaview Villas with rates starting from S$990 nett per night on weekdays and S$1,090 nett per night on weekends. The package also includes daily breakfast and set lunches for two, return car transfers from Bintan ferry terminal, a complimentary bicycle tour, a ranger trail experience as well as an Indonesian cooking class.
For more information, click here
CASSIA BINTAN
Also under the Banyan Tree Group, Cassia Bintan is a family-friendly resort that offers contemporary apartments, each with its own stylish living, dining and kitchen area.
The resort’s First Trip package is priced from S$290 nett per night on weekdays and S$390 nett per night on weekends for a stay in the one-bedroom apartment. This includes daily breakfast, 25 per cent off visitor rate at Laguna Golf Bintan, return coach transfers from Bintan ferry terminal, complimentary bicycle tour, a range trail experience and an Indonesian cooking class.
For more information, click here
THE SANCHAYA
The Sanchaya is a colonial-style beachfront estate offering 29 villas and suites as well as a private residence. Highlights include stunning views of the South China Sea, as well as a shimmering 50m infinity pool lined with palm trees.
Prices start from S$689 per night. F&B offerings on the property include al fresco dining restaurant Thai Grill. Home-style restaurant The Dining Room features French doors, rattan chairs and linen curtains, with views of the ocean.
For more information, click here
NATRA BINTAN
You can also go glamping on your Bintan getaway at Natra Bintan, a 100-tented resort under Marriott Group’s Tribute Portfolio. The resort features 100 safari-themed tents set along Southeast Asia’s largest man-made saltwater lagoon.
Here, guests can engage in countless water- and land-based activities in and around the lagoon. The resort also includes a private mangrove river. At night, enjoy a bonfire or barbecue under the stars. Prices start from S$243 per night.
For more information, click here