Singapore-Bintan VTL: 4 resorts to book for your weekend getaway

The Indonesian island of Bintan has always been a popular holiday destination for Singaporeans and Singapore residents looking for a quick getaway. Located just a 50-minute ferry ride from the city state, the island is replete with beachfront resorts, pristine beaches, adrenaline-pumping watersport activities and more.

Starting Feb 25, 2022, holidaymakers can enjoy two-way quarantine-free travel between Singapore and Bintan with the launch of the sea travel bubble.

However, the bubble is restricted to travel within Bintan’s Lagoi area only, which is already home to several resorts. Here’s where to book your stay.