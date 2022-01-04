Singapore's CBD has a new restaurant – great if you're returning to the office

I’m having dinner on the second day of Rosemead’s official opening and the service is smooth and cheerily attentive, while the food and drinks are impressive in balancing texture and flavours consistently.

Tang’s dishes are informed by his Asian-American heritage, memories of living in Los Angeles and over a decade of culinary experience in the kitchens of Cut by Wolfgang Puck and Spago. The menu takes up only one A4-sized page, but the choices are big on flavours, local ingredients and wood-fired goodness.

Tang shared: “The biggest emphasis is on the quality of the product, where we know the farmers, and we work on bigger, stronger flavours. A lot of Californian cuisine is built off heritage cooking where we look to our roots. If I cook a Thai dish, I want to find out how to make that traditionally.” The grass-fed wagyu tartare, for example, is marinated with a phrae laap spice mix pounded by hand with a mortar and pestle.

Even something as simple as grilled Chitose tomatoes harvested in Malaysia, usually served all dainty and refreshing in most places, don a louder, spicier suit with nduja sauce and pork skin crispies that burst in your mouth like tiny umami bombs. I’m now thinking how to persuade Tang to bottle the pork lard for sale so I can have a sprinkling each time I eat mee pok tar.