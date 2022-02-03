Opening in Singapore’s CBD: A new Latin-European bistro amid lush greenery

Sol & Luna is structured like a glass pavilion within a garden, with full height glass walls soaring to 6.5m. The restaurant’s offerings can be savoured in different settings – within the bistro, at the alfresco terrace, or at any of the work and social spaces within the Green Oasis.

The latter is a star highlight of the CapitaSpring building. Stretching across four stories, it is a hive of lifestyle, dining and collaborative spaces joined by curving stairways, decks and balconies amid trees and cascading vertical gardens.

The interior of the restaurant features an open plan layout, with a palette that radiates an amber glow. A central focus is the bar area featuring a fluted facade and a gleaming countertop in natural Silstone quartz, chosen for its eco-friendly, resilient, and recyclable characteristics. The bar’s feature wall, clad in floral wallpaper, supports gold rimmed glass shelves.