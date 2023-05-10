The chicken’s humble origins belie its truly universal appeal as a top table ingredient

Truth is, though, the choice breed of chicken in most leading restaurants is anything but ordinary. Acclaimed yakitori chefs, coincidentally, are famously picky about their choice birds, which coincides with the aptly wide range of cuts and parts they famously proffer. This is why diners at some of Japan’s finest yakitori joints are seldom surprised to find a variety of breeds being utilised, ranging from the vegan (by virtue of its strictly plant-based diet) Iwate Saisaidori, to the more widely prized Okukuji Shamo. According to Japan’s Geographical Indication Protection System, the latter is a local cross breed jidori chicken that’s reproduced using a long established method (since 1975) unique to the north of the country’s Ibaraki prefecture. More importantly, when prepared right, its meat is said to boast a fine balance of firmness and juiciness with little on the nose to distract.

Of course, there are ample recipes that revel in the chicken’s clean yet penetrating depth of flavour. Like a nostalgic pot of my mum’s chicken afritada (a tomato-based Filipino chicken stew) that the family still craves. Growing up, I had never gushed specifically about the flavour of the chicken she used, which was often the cheapest one available (although I’d like to credit this fact to my mum’s deft touch in whipping up a consistently memorable dish). But recreating the dish with a more flavourful French chicken (because I can now afford to splurge on one) yielded new insights into the untapped potential of such plebeian fare. Not to mention the mellow yet distinct deliciousness of the chicken’s natural flavour that seem to shine through the tastiest of sauces.