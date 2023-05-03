Stirring things up: The Singapore Cocktail Festival returns

Cocktail parties don’t come any bigger than the Singapore Cocktail Festival. Currently in its ninth edition, the event will be held from May 5 to May 2, and will also see the return of the Festival Village, which was absent during the pandemic. Some of the world’s best cocktail talents and spirit brands will be in town during the fortnight-long celebration.

Held from May 5 to May 7, the 7,400 sq m Festival Village at Bayfront Event Space will feature over 100 cocktails, each priced at S$15. The village will be divided into various themed areas such as Artisanal Spirits, a section for international spirit brands like Maya Pistola Agavepura and The Hachi Shochu; SG Bar Pop-ups, a space for local bars to flaunt their signature drinks; and Gourmet Food Street for eclectic bites. For the first time, the Festival Village will also feature international Headliner Bars such as Taipei’s Indulge Experimental Bistro, Sydney’s Maybe Sammy, and Hong Kong’s Penicillin.