Singapore’s Como Group is taking its understated luxury hotels to the world

There is a perpetual hum on Orchard Road, a steady thrum of traffic, footsteps and city noise that rarely seems to fully switch off, even late at night. But up in my corner room at Como Metropolitan Singapore, as I sink deeper into the pillows, all I hear is the gentle, rhythmic sound of waves lapping around me.

Credit goes to the in-room SleepHub, a device that plays low-frequency sounds designed to support natural sleep cycles – a new addition the hotel has introduced to help guests wind down.

Maybe it really did its job. Or could it have been the food coma from an excellent carnivorous feast at Korean Steakhouse, Cote, on the third floor? Perhaps I was simply exhausted from accidentally blowing my budget at the Club21 boutique downstairs, which, dangerously, happened to be holding its mid-year sale.

Whatever the case, I fall into a deep, dreamless sleep and awaken refreshed the next morning to birdsong in a forest. Courtesy of SleepHub, of course, which can also function as an alarm clock, gently bringing its soundscape back as the sleep programme ends.