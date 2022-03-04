Now in Singapore, you can age your very own rum or rice whiskey

According to Zhao, a couple of corporate clients have already expressed interest in the Chartered programme, even though the service is largely targeted at private customers.

Zhao also anticipates that people will ask why his barrel-ageing programme is so short when compared with the regimens of whisky producers in Europe. For example, Scotch whisky must, by law, be aged for a minimum of three years in casks.



Hot and humid Singapore is the reason why he prefers to keep barrel maturation to just a year. He has to consider the Angel’s Share, a term that refers to the amount of spirit lost to evaporation during barrel-ageing, which is decidedly higher here than in Scotland, and the fact that hotter climates speed up the maturation process.



“The Angel’s Share in Scotland is about two per cent per year; in Taiwan it’s six per cent. In Singapore it’d be about 10 per cent, so after a year, you’d have 90 per cent of the spirit left, and after three years, you’d have 70 per cent – or less – of it remaining in the barrel,” explained Zhao. He added that a bigger Angel’s Share also means the spirit would become more concentrated.



He is willing to accommodate customers’ requests to age their spirit beyond a year, though.



“To us, over-ageing is as bad as under-ageing. So if somebody wants to go beyond 12 months for the ageing, we will discuss it with them. We’ll let them taste and decide whether they want to extend the maturation,” he said. If customers feel that the eventual Angel’s Share is too much, they may choose to top up the barrel with new spirit, he added.



“At a certain point, we will recommend that they try to slow down the ageing. One way to do this is to wrap the barrel with cling wrap to slow down the evaporation,” he said.



Zhao said those willing to experiment a little further can also reuse their barrel and age a different base spirit in it, for example, a rice whiskey in their ex-rum or ex-arrack cask. There are no rules or limitations regarding what can be filled into a used cask. “The combination [depends on] the client’s personal preference,” he said.



“We prefer not to say, ‘Do this and don’t do that’. Let’s learn about the possibilities of craft spirits together. It’s a joint effort.”